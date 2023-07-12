OnePlus Nord 3 5G and Nord Buds 2R sale starts from 15th July - More details and pricing here

Right after the high-octane summer launch, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2R captured the attention of tech enthusiasts. With their latest offerings, the tech giant is already creating a buzz. Backed by cutting-edge features and premium design, these devices are up for grabs. Check out their open sale details, pricing, and enticing offers that are just too good to believe!

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

The latest addition to the OnePlus Nord series, OnePlus Nord 3 5G promises to deliver flagship-like performance at an affordable price point. This powerful smartphone has top-of-the-line specifications, making it an ideal choice for tech enthusiasts and mobile gamers. From its impressive 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen to life-like vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling, the phone has managed to up the immersive viewing experience. It also has a generous 5000mAh battery that keeps you connected and productive for longer periods without constantly looking for an outlet.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes in two storage variants, the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Customers can purchase the device directly from the official OnePlus website, and authorized retail partners without any pre-order limitations during the open sale starting on 15th July. The device is currently priced at just INR 33,999.

OnePlus is offering exciting launch offers for the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, including:

Instant discount of INR 1000 with select bank credit and debit cards; offer valid from 15th July to 25th July

Enjoy easy payment flexibility with no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months from 15th July - 25th July on select bank cards

Additional exchange offer of INR 2,000 from 16th July to 25th July on old smartphones

Free OnePlus Nord Buds 2R (till stock lasts) with every purchase of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Between 15th July and 25th July, enjoy a one-year warranty at INR 99, earn 2X Redcoins on OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and get up to INR 1000 off with a Redcoin discount on oneplus.in.

Additionally, JioPlus (postpaid) users subscribed to the INR 399 plan, offering 75 GB monthly data, can enjoy exclusive benefits worth up to INR 4500. These benefits include 100 GB of additional data (10 GB per month for 10 months) at INR 1000, as well as coupons worth INR 3500 from Swiggy, Ajio, Ferns and Petals, Ixigo, Abhibus, and ET Prime. This offer is valid starting from 15th July 2023.

Customers can also check out the OnePlus Nord 3 5G during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale in India. Commenting on this association, Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, “Our long-term engagement with OnePlus has won millions of hearts in India. The OnePlus Nord series is a true testament to power and performance, coupled with best-in-class, flagship-grade features. We are thrilled to once again engage with OnePlus and launch the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on Prime Day ensuring not only great value, but also quick, reliable and safe delivery to customers pan India”

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R

Complementing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone is the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, the brand's latest true wireless earbuds. It delivers exceptional bass performance and enduring durability. The 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers elevate the audio experience while the Dual Mics and AI Clear Call Algorithm filter unwanted noise for crystal-clear sound. These earbuds are built to last with IP55 water and sweat resistance, long battery life, and a stunning ergonomic design, all perfect for active lifestyles.

The Triple Blue variant of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R which is currently priced at INR 2,199 goes on open sale starting on 15th July across the official OnePlus website and authorized retail partners.

Mark your calendars and avail yourself of the best offers!