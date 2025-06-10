Sunita Ahuja reveals Govinda wanted physique like Sylvester Stallone: 'Tu mujhe paisa nahi de raha hai ki main teri...'

Superstar Govinda is widely recognised for his performance in the 90s comedy movies. He has been married to Sunita Ahuja for more than 30 years. Like every other time, Sunita has again hit the headlines due to her bold confessions and unapologetic attitude. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Sunita revealed the sole reason behind her fights with husband Govinda. She pointed out how people around him intentionally don’t let him realize his worth.

Advertisement

She stressed that Govinda not working is the only reason why she engages in a fight with him. "Main usko bolti hu, tu kaam kar. Public tujhe miss kar rhi hai. Main bolti hun tu weight lose kar kam se kam 20 kgs. Usne mujhe 6-7 saal pehle bola tha ke main Sylvester Stallone banke dikhaunga, kyunki he is one of my favourite actor. Maine kaha woh is janam mein toh hone nahi wala, agle janam mein tu mujhe pati ke roop mein nahi, bete ke roop mein chahiye," said Sunita.

"(I tell him to work. The audience is missing you. I also ask him to lose weight, at least 20 kilos. He told me 6-7 years ago that he would lose weight and become like Sylvester Stallone because he's one of my favourite actors. I told him, that's not going to happen in this life. In the next life, I don't want you as a husband but as a son)."

Advertisement

Sunita Ahuja went on to add that Govinda has been wasting his time because of the people around him. Blaming his social circle, she highlighted that these people misguide him as they benefit from the Partner actor. Furthermore, Ahuja mentioned that she advises him to choose directors wisely to match the contemporary cinema standards. The 50-year-old admitted that Govinda is living in the 90s era which is why his comeback is still awaited.

In the same interview, Sunita remarked how the Hero No. 1 actor gets angry because of her honest criticism. "Tu mujhe paisa nahi de raha hai ki main teri chamchagiri karu. Main idhar kisi ke baap ki chamchagiri karne nahi baithi (You are not giving me money to flatter you. I am not sitting here to flatter anyone's father)", concluded Govinda's wife.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.