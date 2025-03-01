Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja REFUTES divorce rumors; clarifies reason behind living separately: ‘Iss duniya mein...’

The divorce rumors of Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been doing rounds on the internet for the past few days. While apart from the actor himself clearing the air, his lawyer and the couple’s manager also reacted to the online chatter. Now, days after, a video of the star’s wife has gone viral that shows her refuting their divorce rumors. She also clarified her reason for living in separate apartments.

A video making waves on the internet shows Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja speaking to the media. She had a tilak on her forehead while she was walking and addressing her viral remark about living separately.

She said, “Alag alag rehte matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawan ho rahi thi, to saare kaaryakarta ghar pe aate the, toh ab jawan beti hai hum hain, hum shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, to isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha (Live separately means when Govinda joined politics, party workers used to come at our place. Our daughter has grown up now, we wander around the house comfortably in shorts, which is why we took an office space near our house).”

Reacting to the divorce rumors she said, “Humko, mereko aur Govinda ko iss duniya mein agar koi alag kar de kisi ka mai ka laal toh samne aa jaye (If there's anyone who can separate me and Govinda, please come forward).”

Earlier while speaking with Mint, Sunita Ahuja’s manager, Sadia Solkar, denied the swirling divorce rumors of the couple stating that it was not true. On the other hand, earlier Govinda had also assured that there were only business talks going on and that he is in the process of starting his films.

Notably, Govinda’s family friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal speaking with India Today claimed that the couple had indeed filed for a divorce around six months back. However, things got sorted out later and they’re back together. He also slammed social media for misinterpreting Ahuja's comments during various public appearances and interviews.

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been happily married for 37 years. They have two sons— Yashvardhan and Tina Ahuja.