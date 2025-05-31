Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s dating timeline: From initial rumors to sharing pictures and cherishing moments together

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer and actress RJ Mahvash’s relationship has been grabbing headlines for quite some time. From their first spotting together to sharing pics and enjoying each other’s company, the duo has been giving major couple goals. Though they haven’t made their relationship official, fans don’t need any proof now. Let’s take a closer look at their rumored relationship timeline.

1. Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash: How the dating rumors first sparked

The rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash started doing rounds on social media after Yuzvendra was seen enjoying India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Finals match with popular social media influencer RJ Mahvash.

In the photos and video that went viral, they seemed quite comfortable with each other and were seen engaged in chatting. Netizens were quick to speculate if they were dating.

2. RJ Mahvash calls herself Team India's lucky charm

After India won the Champions Trophy 2025, Mahvash took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures of videos and pictures from the stadium including a few with Yuzvendra Chahal, and wrote, "Kaha tha na jita ke aungi, I am good luck for team India."

3. RJ Mahvash’s heartwarming social media posts for Yuzvendra Chahal

On April 9, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram and dropped a carousel of photos with Chahal’s team Punjab Kings’ flag. She also dropped a photo with the cricketer adding to the dating buzz. She showed her support by praising those who stand by their people no matter what, referring to Yuzvendra Chahal and adding symbolic emojis.

The popular social media influencer also backed the sentiment on her Instagram Stories, expressing support for his team and highlighting the value of respectful friendships.

She also took to Instagram stories and shared that if one keeps their intentions pure, what's important to them will come back to them. She suggested living by ‘ethics’ and ignoring others' opinions.

Taking to Instagram, RJ Mahvash dropped a video where she can be heard saying, “Kya hai na hum Hindustani ladkiyon ko hamari chai aur ladko ka rang thoda gehra hi pasand hota hai.”

She also praised the cricketer for doing the impossible at IPL 2025 and wrote, “What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!”

She also once expressed admiration for the cricketer writing, “God mode on kyaaaa? @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior, sir,” after he delivered a hat-trick in the IPL 2025.

On May 30, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram and shared several photos and videos where she was seen proudly hosting the flag of Yuzvendra Chahal’s team at stadium during IPL and wrote, “Prediction: Final match RCB vs PBKS hoga!”

4. RJ Mahvash on love, single life and a fun confession about Yuzvendra

In an interview with Radio Nasha, RJ Mahvash said, "I am dumb in love, but I also avoid red flags. My standards go below my heels when I meet the person; before that, they're very high."

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Yuvaa, the popular social media influencer shared, “I am very much single.” She added that she will only date a person with whom she plans to get married as she doesn’t believe in casual relationships. However, she added that she has put the idea of marriage on hold for now.

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, the Pyar Paisa Profit actress opened up about the emotional impact of rumors linking her to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She shared that the speculation deeply affected her, leaving her overwhelmed and questioning why people were targeting her without knowing the truth.

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, RJ Mahvash opened up on what he wants to steal from Yuzvendra and shared, “His niceness and how humble he is. He is the most caring person you’ll ever find and so available for his people. So, I would steal his nature.”

5. Yuzvendra Chahal’s sweet shout-out for RJ Mahvash

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash recently made her acting debut with Pyar Paisa Profit. Yuzvendra took to Instagram on May 7 and gave a sweet shout-out to her writing, “congratulations @rj.mahvash proud of you,” and added a hug, clap, and evil eye emoticons.

Later, he also cheered for her and added, “Fan boy after finishing Pyaar Paisa Profit,” and added a blue heart emoticon, tagging RJ Mahvash. Re-sharing his IG story, she wrote, “Thank you! Tm trophy leke aao hum next season leke aayenge,” with laughing and OK hand emojis.

