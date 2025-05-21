No trophy, no show: RJ Mahvash teases Yuzvendra Chahal over 2nd season of Pyaar Paisa Profit

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has been the talk of the town for his dating rumors with RJ Mahvash. Ever since his split from Dhanashree Verma, fans have been curious about his growing bond with the popular radio jockey, who’s been spotted passionately cheering for him and his team at multiple matches. Now, she recently made her debut in the web series Pyaar Paisa Profit, and Yuzvendra turned out to be her biggest cheerleader. His sweet shoutout didn’t go unnoticed, and Mahvash had the wittiest reply, asking him to bring the trophy, and only then will she bring the next season of the show.

Taking to Instagram story, Yuzvendra Chahal re-shared a reel that introduces RJ Mahvash’s character from Pyaar Paisa Profit and wrote, “Fan boy after finishing Pyaar Paisa Profit,” and added a blue heart emoticon tagging RJ Mahvash.

She was quick to give the best reply to him, sharing his IG story on her social media handle, writing, “Thank you! Tm trophy leke aao hum next season leke aayenge,” with laughing and OK hand emojis. Their fun social media banter has our hearts.

Earlier, Yuzvendra took to social media and shared the poster of her web show Pyaar Paisa Profit and wrote, “Congratulations @rj.mahvash proud of you”.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, RJ Mahvash opened up on the impact trolling had on her and admitted not being able to process it. She shared that a few things that are being said about her are absolutely false, and she doesn’t understand why people are doing this to her.

Mahvash added that she is just trying to live her life while people are being mean to her without knowing the truth. She also opened up on her desire to live a normal life in the mountains, sell maggie without any public attention.

For the unversed, Yuzavendra Chahal got a divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in March. Soon after, rumors of his relationship with Rj Mahvash started doing the rounds. They were also seen attending matches together, fueling the rumors.

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash's Pyaar Paisa Profit is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. Apart from her, the show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Mihir Rajda, and Shivangi Khedkar.

