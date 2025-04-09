Did RJ Mahvash confirm relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal days after admitting she was single? See PIC

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently parted ways with Dhanashree Verma. Now, his personal life is again making headlines after he was spotted alongside RJ Mahvash during the ICC Champions Trophy. Their pictures sparked speculation about them dating. However, Mahvash soon confirmed that she is single. But now, she seems to confirm their relationship as she dropped pics with Yuzvendra from a recent IPL match and a heartfelt caption for him amid dating rumors.

Taking to Instagram today (April 9), RJ Mahvash dropped a series of pics from the IPL match where she was seen cheering for Yuzvendra Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, as they faced off against Chennai Super Kings. But what truly caught everyone's attention was her pic with Yuzvendra.

Adding to the buzz, Mahvash penned a heartfelt caption tagging the cricketer. She wrote, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23,” with sparkle and evil eye emoji.

Not only this, RJ Mahvash also took to her Instagram Stories, where she re-shared the post and added another beautiful caption that read, “Here to support kings this year @punjabkingsipl coz dosti tameez se nibhate hain hum bhai!”

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Yuvaa, the social media influencer opened up about her relationship status and clarified that she is currently single and shared her honest views on marriage, admitting she’s not quite convinced by the idea in today’s world.

Mahvash revealed that she's someone who would only pursue a relationship with serious intentions, specifically if it’s leading toward marriage. She shared that for now, she has put that chapter on pause, as she finds the concept of marriage feels distant and somewhat unrelatable to her at this stage in life.

For the unversed, speculation about RJ Mahvash dating Yuzvendra Chahal has been making rounds for a while now. The rumors first began when reports of the cricketer’s alleged divorce surfaced online and around the same time, he was seen with the social media influencer.

