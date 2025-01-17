POLL: BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, Jennie and more: Vote for the 2025 K-pop comeback you are looking forward to the most

2025 is set to be the year of big K-pop comebacks, starting from solo projects of BLACKPINK's members to their group activities. Even the boy band members of groups like BTS and EXO have a possibility of reunion this year. Fourth gen group IVE and soloists like Seunghan are also set to make a comeback this year.

The seven-members of BTS, including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook might have a comeback in 2025, following all the members' completition of their military obligations. SUGA will be the last member to complete his mandatory service and will be discharged on June 21. They had their last performance as a group, Yet to Come in Busan, on October 15, 2022, before their military enlistments began.

The BTS rapper J-Hope also dropped a teaser on Instagram, showcasing himself working on new music. He captioned the post as 'New music on the way. 2025.03.’, teasing a March 2025 release. Like BTS, all the EXO members are also set to complete their military service this year, with maknae Sehun's discharged in September 2025. They might also announce a comeback after the reunion of the group members.

Other big solo comebacks will include the BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa's debut album release. Lisa is scheduled to drop her new album Alter Ego, on February 28 this year. Jennie's solo album will reportedly be released in May this year. Jisoo also made an announcement teasing a release this Valentine's day.

Advertisement

Popular K-pop girl group IVE is also stated to drop their third EP, IVE EMPATHY on February 3, 2025. The release of the album's title track, Rebel Heart on January 13, marked IVE’s first Korean release in nine months, following their successful album IVE SWITCH.

Former RIIZE member Seunghan's venture as a solo artist was announced on November 14 last year. The artist has since then been focusing on dancing, physical training and other necessities for debuting as a soloist. As per reports, Seunghan is likely to release his first solo project in the middle of 2025.

Which is the most exciting K-pop comeback of 2025? With big names of BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK making rounds for a possible comeback in 2025, pick which one among them are you most excited to see producing new music. BTS Jennie Lisa EXO BLACKPINK J-Hope IVE Seunghan

ALSO READ: BTS, SEVENTEEN's HYBE leads Environmental Pollution list for excessive album marketing; know top 3 agencies