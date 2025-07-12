Who Was Eliminated in Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 34? All You Need to Know

After weeks of love, betrayals, and tense public votes, Love Island USA Season 7 is officially down to its final four couples. Episode 34 brought both an emotional reunion with the Islanders' families and a brutal final elimination that left fans stunned.

Yet beneath the smiles, tension lingered: America’s votes would soon reveal which couple failed to capture enough hearts. By episode’s end, one couple learned that their villa romance had run its course.

Families arrive, but the celebration doesn’t last long

With just one episode to go before the finale, the remaining Islanders—Amaya & Bryan, Iris & Pepe, Huda & Chris, Olandria & Nic, and Chelley & Ace—were surprised with a visit from their loved ones. The families gave their candid opinions about the relationships, offering validation or raising doubts.

The segment was emotional, with several Islanders shedding tears over the reunions and the affirmations they needed to keep going. But the joy quickly gave way to nerves. Host Ariana Madix gathered the group for one final announcement before the winners could be decided.

One couple, based on public votes, would be dumped from the island immediately.

Chelley and Ace eliminated before the finale

Despite being one of the longest-standing couples in the villa, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene were eliminated in a shocking twist. Though their relationship developed later than others, their loyalty and chemistry kept them strong through challenges and re-couplings.

Many viewers expected them to make it to the end. However, America voted them out just shy of the finale, sending them home as the last eliminated couple of Season 7. Now, only four couples remain to compete for the 100,000 dollar grand prize.

