Box Office: Superman grosses almost USD 100 million worldwide on opening day; James Gunn and David Corenswet aim to conquer the world

Superman directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and others, has taken the global box office to cleaners with a very strong USD 97 million opening day, including previews and early fanshows.

Superman Grosses A Hefty USD 97 Million Worldwide On The Opening Day

Superman's collections are particularly strong in the domestic market, that has contributed a fantastic USD 56 million. The international opening day collections of USD 41 million range from underwhelming to very good. Europe in general has been weak, but Latin America and Asia have balanced it out with strong reception. The globalcopening weekend looks to be in the USD 215 - 225 million range. The positive word of mouth should help the film hold well over the weekdays.

Advertisement

Superman's Primary Aim Is To Regain The Trust Of Its Audience

DC has not had a big box office break in a while. There have been a few decent performers, but in general, the comic brand has not been at their A game. Superman, more than benefitting from its comic book fanbase, had to prove to its prospective viewers that DC can still produce universally appealing cinema. The benefit of the strong reception should be seen in the good hold of the movie over the next couple of weeks. As more and more exciting films and shows are churned out of DC on a regular basis, more and more people will invest their time and energy into the universe.

James Gunn Yet Again Proves Why He Is Among The Best In The Business

With Superman's unanimous positive reception, James Gunn has yet again proven, why he is among the best when it comes to comic book movies. Given its relatively controlled costs, the new superhero film is on its way to emerge a major financial success. Yes, it may perhaps not be able to make as big a pop as the early superman films, but it sure will create a strong foundation for the other DC movies.

Advertisement

Superman In Theatres

Superman plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications, or from the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Superman Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Are David Corenswet-Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific Fighting About and Who is Krypto?