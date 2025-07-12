Love Island USA Season 7: From Huda Mustafa-Chris Seeley to Nic Vansteenberghe-Olandria Carthen, Meet the Finalists

Love Island USA season 7 is just an episode away from the grand finale. Before the couples fight in and for love for the final time, the fans were hit with a major twist in the previous episode. The host, Ariana Madix, announced that not five, but only four contestants were moving a step ahead to win the show.

The participants who made it to the final leg of the game are Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, and Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia. The couple who got dumped so close to the finale are Chelley Bissainthe & Ace Greene.

When and Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 finale?

After a season of drama, trauma, twists and heartbreaks, Love Island USA’s seventh installment is coming to an end. The show that premiered on June 3 and ran for nearly a month and a half kept the audiences hooked to the screens since the first episode.

The high intensity of tension and romance in the villa every day made it a successful season, just like the previous ones.

The finale episode of Love Island USA season 7 will be available to stream Sunday, July 13. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock and Bravo TV at 9 PM (ET).

For the Indian viewers, the last episode of the season will be dropped on July 14, at 6:30 AM (IST).

As for the contestants, they have geared up to face the challenges, especially after episode 34, where the islanders met with their family members.

Speaking about the journey of the ones in the villa, each of them has survived the hurdles. Be it Huda and Jeremiah’s connection ending abruptly or Nic and Olandria rekindling their romance following Cierra’s shocking exit, the couples have entertained and made the fans a part of their lives.

It will now be interesting to watch who will take home the winner’s crown for Love Island USA season 7.

