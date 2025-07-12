Mayasabha OTT Release: When and where to watch Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao starrer political web series

Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao starrer Telugu-language political web series Mayasabha is gearing up to release on OTT. The upcoming show is said to be a period venture, and here are more details about it.

When and where to watch Mayasabha

Mayasabha is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV from August 7, 2025. The official announcement about the show was made by the streaming platform’s social media handle.

Unveiling the teaser, the makers penned, “A Story of Two Great Friends, Turned into Political Rivals, that became Story of the State…Mayasabha Streaming on SonyLIV from 7th Aug.”

Here’s the official update for Mayasabha:

Official teaser and plot of Mayasabha

Mayasabha narrates the tale of a political rivalry shared by Kakarla Krishnama Naidu and MS Rami Reddy. Taking place in the 1990s political setup of Andhra Pradesh, the series showcases two great leaders from diversely opposite ends of the political spectrum.

According to a report by Times Now, the series is said to be based on the political lives of the incumbent Andhra Pradesh CM Chandra Babu Naidu and his late rival and former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Interestingly, the report also suggests that Naga Chaitanya was rumoured to be a part of the show.

Cast and crew of Mayasabha

Mayasabha features Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the leading roles. Aside from them, the series features actors like Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, Tanya Ravichandran, and many more in key roles.

The show is directed by Deva Katta, marking his debut in OTT. Earlier, the director helmed films like Vennela, Prasthanam, Autonagar Surya, and more. Moreover, the filmmaker is also said to be involved in the dialogue writing for Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Talking about Aadhi Pinisetty’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the movie Sabdham. The horror thriller flick was directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, becoming a critical and commercial hit.

Moving ahead, the actor is next expected to appear as the main antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer sequel movie, Akhanda 2.

