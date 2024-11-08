When BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom had Taylor Swift dancing in viral video moment

BLACKPINK and Taylor Swift, the two most popular global artists, frequently make the headlines. In a viral interaction between the group and the singer, they fulfilled every die-hard fan’s dream. Taylor Swift was seen dancing and grooving to BLACKPINK’s music, which deserves its own place in the Hall of Fame.

Back in 2023, on the star-studded night of the MTV Video Music Awards, BLACKPINK was one of the highly anticipated performers. Before the event even began, Taylor Swift uploaded a TikTok video featuring the girl group’s hit song, Pink Venom, which instantly went viral across social media, delighting fans of both artists.

When BLACKPINK finally took the stage to perform Pink Venom and Shut Down from their latest album, the audience was on their feet, but one fan in particular stood out—Taylor Swift herself. Known for her support of fellow women artists, Swift was seen enthusiastically vibing to BLACKPINK’s performance, creating a memorable moment that fans continue to cherish.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink, which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. They also went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks BoA’s 15-year record on Billboard Japan Hot 100 with APT becoming highest charting K-pop female soloist