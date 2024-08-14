Red Velvet breaks into Billboard 200 and Artist 100 for the first time with Cosmic

Red Velvet has debuted on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in their career. This marks a phenomenal feat for the group, as they are still managing to maintain their status and continue to achieve new heights in the years following their debut.

On August 12, 2024, Billboard revealed the chart positions for this week and Red Velvet managed to debut in the Top 200 Albums chart for the first time. It is the weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States, following its release in the U.S. The group ranked No. 145 with the mini-album Cosmic grabbing yet another achievement in their career.

Moreover, the album also entered the Billboard Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts at No. 6, making it the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States. The group has also managed to enter Billboard’s Artist 100 chart in the 44th rank, which is also their first entry in the chart.

Formed by SM Entertainment, Red Velvet is composed of five members, which include Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, and the fifth member, Yeri, who joined the group in 2015. Initially, it was a four-member band that made their debut in 2014 with the single Happiness. They released their first mini-album, titled Ice Cream Cake.

The concept of the group combines “red” and “velvet” where their "red" concept, they often don vibrant attire, like pastel sweaters and skirts or red doll costumes. On the other hand, their "velvet" side sees them donning more sophisticated attire.

Some of the most popular songs of the group include Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Rookie, Peek-a-Boo, Bad Boy, Psycho, Feel My Rhythm and more. Previously, they released their full albums, Red and Perfect Velvet. Moreover, the group made its Japanese debut with the album #Cookie Jar in 2018.