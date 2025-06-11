EXCLUSIVE: Kajol says NO to DDLJ 2, ‘Nobody wants to know if they fought over diapers or not’

Kajol, who made her debut with Bekhudi in 1992, is regarded as one of the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema. She is best known for her performances in iconic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kajol, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie, Maa, opened up on whether she wants a DDLJ sequel. She had a hilarious response to it.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kajol expressed that she wants the sequel to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the 1995 cult classic movie co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The celebrated actress shared that she can't imagine DDLJ 2.

"Each film has a certain amount of magic that it produces. I can't imagine DDLJ 2. Like train ke baad kya hua? Kisi ko pata bhi nahin karna hai. (No one wants to know what happens after the train leaves the station). Do you really want to know whether they fought over diapers or not? You don't want to know," Kajol told us.

"It's wonderful that it's left at the end. Train chali gayi (train left) THE END, brilliant. Now you can just leave it to imagination. They lived happily ever after," she added.

When asked about the sequel to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which also co-starred Shah Rukh Khan, the Maa actress shared that it was a different era where people believed in eternal love. The 50-year-old star believes that it will be difficult to bring such a story in today's times.

"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was great because it was a different set of people. It was a different world. You still had people who believed in that kind of love, eternal and once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. It is difficult in today's time to conceive a story that has the same belief patterns," the Dilwale actress shared.

Watch the full interview with Kajol here:

Kajol is gearing up for the release of Vishal Furia's directorial venture, Maa. The mythological horror film will hit the screens on June 27, 2025. Co-starring Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta, it is a spin-off to Ajay Devgn's 2024 movie, Shaitaan.

