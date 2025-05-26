Janhvi Kapoor VS Kriti Sanon Fashion Face-off: Who pulled off white and red saree with retro touch better?

In the pursuit of following trends, celebrities often find themselves donning similar outfits. This followed suit when two starlets ended up twinning in retro Bollywood glamor. Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon wore old-school floral, white sarees with similar motifs, carrying the same outfit theme but different styles. We are here to dissect both looks and figure out who embodied the desi retro-chic drape, the best!

Janhvi Kapoor

From sultry bodycon dresses to traditional saree looks, Janhvi Kapoor does her fashion assignments with utmost authenticity. The same goes for her retro glam avatar in a white saree, adorned with floral motifs. The Ulajh actress exuded a heart-stirring charm in a breezy saree. The white, airy drape featured daisy-shaped, orange flowers with black dots at the center, creating the perfect vintage fashion vibe.

Kapoor paired this dreamy six-yard drape with a simple yet alluring blouse. Complementing the orange flowers and border of the saree, the blouse featured a solid orange color hue. The bodice followed a sweetheart neckline and straps. The back of the blouse boasted a cutesy bow, aligning with the old-charm vibe of the fit.

The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress minimally accessorized her fit with pearls. She wore large, pearl tops, framed with rhinestones. The diva further added strings of pearls as a bracelet, looking all poised and demure.

Kapoor’s makeup for this look was on point as she flaunted a bold, winged eyeliner with soft mauve lipstick and bindi. She styled her hair with an old-world charm, in a half-up, half-down hairdo with her front strands side-swept and framing her face gorgeously.

Kriti Sanon

Whether it be her trendy airport looks or ethnic sways, Kriti Sanon knows how to pull off any fashion genre like a true style maven. Her vintage saree flair by the brand RAW Mango was no exception as she looked every inch ravishing in the desi allure. The billowy georgette saree featured scarlet red roses with central gold motifs, balancing sophistication with regality. It also boasted thin red and gold straps on the borders.

Sanon paired her gorgeous drape with a simple red blouse, matching the flower motifs of the saree. The satin bodice featured a deep V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves, keeping up with the traditional allure of the look.

The Crew actress lavishly accessorized her six-yard elegance with a ruby-studded golden choker. The luxe piece followed a traditional jewelry theme, adorned with soulful gold dangles. She skipped any earrings and kept it regally subtle. The fashionista slipped on two chunky golden bangles, completing her look with old-world grandeur.

Kriti Sanon’s makeup for the look was enchanting as she flaunted kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed-up cheeks, and nude pink lips. She topped up her glam with a simple bindi. The actress center-parted her hair, tossing it in loose, wavy strands to create a bewitching look.

The bottom line

While Janhvi took a complete retro route with her floral white saree, Kriti brought a royal sophistication to her flair with lavish golden jewelry. Though both actresses followed the same vintage vibe, each of them stood out with their style, personality, and panache.

