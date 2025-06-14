Bollywood Newswrap, June 14: Sunjay Kapur’s funeral delayed, Kajol claims she didn’t work for 20-30 hours

Hey Bollywood lovers, we know the weekend has begun, and there is a possibility you might have missed out on what is going on in the Bollywood industry. But worry not, as we have your back. Pinkvilla brings to you the Newswrap of the day to keep you updated about all the major happenings of the day. So here’s a quick highlight you shouldn’t miss.

Here are the top 5 headlines of June 14, 2025

1. Sunjay Kapur’s funeral in Delhi to be delayed

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12 while playing polo. He suffered a heart attack during a polo match in the US. His final rites are scheduled to take place in Delhi. A source told NDTV, “Sunjay Kapur was a US citizen, and since he passed away in London, the legal process of bringing his body to India might get complicated.”

Earlier, his father-in-law Ashok Sachdev shared that the final rites of the industrialist will be performed in Delhi. He told NDTV, “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites.”

2. Dharmendra opened up about the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi

In a recent interview with ANI, Dharmendra opened up on his much-talked-about kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Calling it ‘aesthetic’, he shared that there is no age limit for romance.

He also hilariously revealed the conversation he had with Ranveer Singh after the scene went viral and shared, “Maine Ranveer ko bola, Ranveer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani me, tune to bohot kisses ki hain, or meri ek hi kiss ne hila dala logo ko.”

3. CBFC asked for 2 cuts in Sitaare Zameen Par

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and they suggested edits. A source told the portal, “The CBFC have asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director RS Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate.” However, the details of the cuts suggested by CBFC are not out yet.

4. Javed Akhtar’s 1st wife Honey Irani, reveals he has ‘massive ego’

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Honey Irani was asked if Javed Akhtar had any ego during that time. She spilt the beans and revealed, “Any sort of? He had a massive ego.”

She further recalled how the veteran lyricist had an overwhelming ego and shared that he would often dismiss her opinions and make her feel unheard, believing she couldn’t possibly understand. She shared, “He used to say, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about,’ or ‘Tum nahi samjhogi (You won’t understand)’.”

5. Kajol reveals she didn’t work for ’20-30 hours’

Talking about her working style, Kajol revealed that she was one of the few people who worked on one film at a time. The Salaam Venky actress further stated that she would start another film only after wrapping up the current one. “I didn't work for 20 or 30 hours. I was always very clear that we would work a certain amount only.” She said that her mother also supported her in this.

The 50-year-old actress admitted having the discussion about her working hours with her hubby Ajay Devgn after giving birth to her first child, daughter Nysa. Recalling her past experiences with producers of her films, she confessed that they were quite ‘understanding’ and allowed her to leave the sets early when necessary.

