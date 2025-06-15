Nivetha Thomas' then and now transformation turns heads after her recent public appearance

Nivetha Thomas won accolades with her stint in the last film, 35-Chinna Katha Kadu. The diva who is known for her unique choices of projects is recently rumored to be joining the star cast of Vijay Sethupathi’s next film, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Amidst all the buzz, she recently attended an award ceremony, and her stylish new look and transformation quickly grabbed attention.

Nivetha Thomas dolls up in sequin saree for awards ceremony

The actress attended the Gaddar Awards 2025, where she was conferred the Best Leading Actress award for her role in the film 35-Chinna Katha Kadu. To attend the evening, the diva wore a maroon-toned sequinned saree paired with a matching beaded blouse.

She left her hair open in soft curls and opted for minimal makeup. A statement choker and matching earrings completed her look.

Fans are amazed by Nivetha Thomas’ then and now transformation

Well, the diva’s rare appearance has surely gotten her fans surprised. While social media was filled with Nivetha’s pictures from the evening in no time, netizens quickly took to the comment sections and expressed their views on her transformation and change in looks.

While many nay-sayers commented on her weight gain, others applauded the fact that she received such a prestigious award for her flawless role in the film.

Nivetha Thomas’ film 35-Chinna Katha Kadu

Coming back to Nivetha’s award-winning film 35-Chinna Katha Kadu, it is directed by Nanda Kishore Emani and was theatrically released in September 2024.

It starred Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Gautami, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Abhay Shankar, and others in key roles.

The storyline of the Telugu comedy drama revolves around the challenges faced by a young mother when her son fails to achieve passing marks but has an inquisitive mind.

The son’s attempt at academics thereafter sparks hilarious and conflicting encounters within the family, which test their resilience over time.

