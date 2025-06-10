14 photos of Shahid Kapoor’s duplex sea-facing Mumbai house, Mira Rajput’s closet looks classy

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are one of the most celebrated stars in the country. The duo live a lavish life together and stay in a luxurious duplex sea-facing house in Mumbai’s upscale Worli neighborhood with their two adorable children, Misha and Zain. Their stunning home is a true reflection of their refined taste. Now, let’s take a closer look inside their house that screams nothing but luxury from all corners.

Shahid and Mira’s home has a beautiful black-and-white theme, providing a timeless, elegant vibe throughout. The huge hall houses a beautiful grand piano that Mira often plays. Not only this, it also has open spaces where Shahid shows off his dancing skills, something we have caught glimpses of in his videos.

The living room features an enormous door that opens to breathtaking views of Mumbai. The sea-facing house is definitely a dream of many. It is a major highlight and a cinematic charm to their everyday life.

Their kitchen is the perfect definition of modern minimalism: black chimneys, a sleek black gas stove, and crisp white cupboards bringing in a refined contrast. What more can one need? A large wooden dining table anchors the dining space, surrounded by elegant white leather chairs that spell luxury and comfort.

Their staircase is nothing short of a design highlight. It lights up beautifully and features a black railing paired with white stairs, enhancing the black-and-white theme.

The true showstopper of the house is undoubtedly Mira Kapoor’s stunning long, transparent walk-in closet, an unmissable blend of style and elegance.

Transparent sliding doors flood the space with natural light, while flower arrangements scattered across the home add warmth and charm.

Artistic details stand out in every nook. Don’t miss the impressive wall painting captured in some of the corners of their home.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s home is more than just a luxurious address, it's a thoughtful reflection of their personalities and lifestyle. It is the perfect blend of elegance, minimalism, and personal charm. From musical corners, modern contrasts to breathtaking views and stunning closets, every detail reflects their refined taste and creative spirit. It’s a beautifully curated space where art, love, and lifestyle come together perfectly.

