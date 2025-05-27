Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movies: From Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is undoubtedly one of the top filmmakers in Indian cinema today. The director is known for his unconventional filmography, often taking on complex and challenging themes that aren’t commonly explored.

He has worked with some of the biggest A-list actors across the industry, and his films have consistently turned out to be blockbuster hits. Without further ado, here’s a look at all his movies so far.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga movies (As Director)

Arjun Reddy (2017)

Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic drama

Romantic drama Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Priyadarshi, Kanchana, Jia Sharma

Plot essence:

The film follows Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, a brilliant young surgeon with a furious temper and a reliance on alcohol. His life takes a dark turn and he spirals into self-destruction after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else chosen by her family.

Why the film stands out:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s portrayal of a deeply flawed protagonist brings an unflinching rawness to the narrative. The film broke away from conventional Telugu storytelling, resonating strongly with the youth for its bold, emotional honesty.

Kabir Singh (2019)

Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic drama

Romantic drama Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa

Plot essence:

A remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh tells the story of a brilliant surgeon who falls deeply in love with his junior, Preeti. Their passionate relationship is cut short when Preeti’s father sees them together and arranges her marriage to someone else.

Why the film stands out:

Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of Kabir captivated audiences with its intensity and emotional depth. The film’s bold narrative sparked widespread debate, making it one of the most talked-about releases of its time.

Animal (2023)

Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action drama

Action drama Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri

Plot essence:

Ranvijay, the son of a powerful industrialist, is driven by deep love and admiration for his emotionally distant father. When his father is brutally attacked, Ranvijay undergoes a profound psychological transformation, becoming consumed by vengeance against those responsible.

Why the film stands out:

Animal stood out for its layered characters, gripping narrative, and bold exploration of themes like toxic masculinity and the emotional complexities of a strained father-son relationship.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga movies (As Actor)

Kedi (2010)

Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action drama

Action drama Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mamta Mohandas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Sayaji Shinde

Plot essence:

The film follows Ramesh, a teenager who runs away from home and eventually becomes a conman. Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes a brief cameo as a man on a boat and also worked behind the scenes, assisting director Kiran Kumar.

Why the film stood out:

Kedi shed light on the gritty realities of everyday life intertwined with the dangers of gambling, highlighting how such choices lead to complications and risks for those involved.

Mahanati (2018)

Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Biographical drama

Biographical drama Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Plot essence:

Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati chronicles the life and career of legendary South Indian actress Savitri, who quickly rose to stardom but later struggled with alcoholism following a series of personal tragedies. Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared in the film as the noted director Vedantam Raghavayya.

Why the film stood out:

Mahanati emerged as a landmark in Telugu cinema for its powerful portrayal of a female icon and for being one of the first major biopics in the industry.

Controversies and cultural debates around Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films have often sparked criticism for their portrayal of toxic masculinity, possessiveness, misogyny, flawed gender dynamics, and the normalization of violence.

Movies like Animal, Kabir Singh, and Arjun Reddy have frequently been cited as examples of red-flag behavior in modern relationships, drawing sharp reactions from critics and audiences alike. More recently, the filmmaker has once again stirred controversy with discussions surrounding his upcoming project, Spirit.

In a bold statement on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed an anonymous actress who allegedly leaked the story of his upcoming film after being replaced.

Labeling it a “dirty PR game,” the filmmaker called out the actress for her actions, making it clear he wouldn't stay silent. His post quickly went viral, sparking intense debate online.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming films

Moving forward, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is making headlines for two of his upcoming projects.

The first is Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film marks Triptii’s second collaboration with the director after Animal.

The second project is Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal. While the main cast is expected to reprise their roles, the film will reportedly go on floors only after the completion of Spirit.

Conclusion

Overall, despite facing heavy criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has established himself as a leading filmmaker with a string of successful films. It will be interesting to see what kind of projects he brings next.

