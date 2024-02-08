Will Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya make it to Shahid Kapoor's Top 5 openers list?

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the cinemas on February 9, 2024. It was among the highly anticipated films of the year but the buzz dropped after the trailer received mixed responses from the audience. The title song and Akhiyan Gulaab have proved to be a hit among youth but will it help the film take a strong opening at the box office? Moreover, will the opening of TBMAUJ stand among the top 5 openers of Shahid?

Shahid Kapoor's Top 5 openers

5) R... Rajkumar: The Prabhudeva-directed romantic action film released in 2013 and had Shahid Kapoor in the lead along with Sonakshi Sinha. Thanks to the popular genre, hit music, and massy trailer, the film managed to take a decent opening of 9.47 cr at that time. It still stands tall as the 5th highest opening film of Shahid.

4) Udta Punjab: A hard-hitting subject-based film released in 2016 amid a lot of controversies and received a warm response from the audience on the opening day. Starring Shahid Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, it collected 9.53 cr on Day 1.

3) Shaandaar: Before Udta Punjab, Shahid and Alia Bhatt starred in 2015 film Shaandaar directed by Vikas Bahl. The film fetched 11.71 cr on its first day which was a pretty good start for the film at that time. Shaandaar stands as the 3rd highest opening film of Shahid so far.

Advertisement

2) Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, much-talked-about historical film Padmaavat, was released in 2018 amid several controversies. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in the lead, it took a very good opening of 18.21 cr despite facing protests and bans in several important territories.

1) Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer romantic drama took everyone by surprise when it made 20.22 cr on its opening day back in 2019. The remake of Arjun Reddy was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and made both Shahid and Kiara a national sensation.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's current box-office status

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to be released across 2500 screens which is good. But since it's a non-holiday release and the trailer hasn't helped the film generate buzz, the film will heavily depend on word-of-mouth.

Since the advance booking of the film has been fairly well and it has sold 12,800 tickets for the opening day in the top national chains i.e. PVRInox and Cinepolis by Thursday at 9:30 AM, it's expected to take a better opening than Shahid's recent releases like Jersey (3.19 cr) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (6.20 cr). But it will be tough for the film to find a place among his Top 5 openers. Realistically, it seems the opening day of the film will fall somewhere in the 6.5 - 7 cr range which means somewhere around the opening of his 2011 romantic film Mausam.

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's runtime & censorship details

The CBFC has granted Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya a U/A certificate. The film's total duration is 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds), as stated in the censor certificate. Reportedly, the CBFC has shortened an intimate scene from 36 seconds to 27 seconds in the movie. Also, the word daru (alcohol) has been substituted with drink in the latter part of the film.