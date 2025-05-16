Is big bro Shahid Kapoor 'strict critic' of Ishaan Khatter's work? The Royals actor's answer gives peek into their bond

Ishaan Khatter is currently basking in the praise he received for his performance in the series The Royals. He has worked in many other acclaimed projects and is also looking forward to making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Amid this, the actor revealed whether his big brother, Shahid Kapoor, was a 'strict critic' of his work. His answer is a sweet glimpse of their sibling bond.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with NDTV, Ishaan Khatter shared a beautiful piece of advice that he received from his brother, Shahid Kapoor. The latter advised him, "Be the sun, be the source yourself. Don't try to find the light that's shining off of somebody else. Just be your person and trust what you are bringing to the table." So, Shahid encouraged Ishaan to be himself and have confidence in what he brings.

When asked if Shahid had been a strict critic or if he had no flaw to point out, Ishaan explained that his brother hadn't always been 'appreciative.' He said Shahid's praise meant a lot to him because it's genuine. Ishaan added that the Haider actor has also always been honest, giving both positive and negative feedback from the very start.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter's recent project, The Royals, can be streamed on Netflix. It was released on May 9, 2025. He plays the role of Aviraaj Singh, a prince. The royal romantic comedy marks his first collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar, who portrays Sophia Shekhar, an entrepreneur.

Advertisement

The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. It is produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny are also part of the cast.

Next, Ishaan will be heading to the French Riviera for the premiere of Homebound at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. It will be held on May 21. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his untitled film with director Vishal Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ: What is Khushi Kapoor’s safe space? 10/10 if you guess the right answer