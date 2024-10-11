RIIZE’s Seunghan expresses ‘regret for past actions’ in handwritten letter ahead of return to group

Seughwan from the rookie K-pop group RIIZE has been announced to return to the group after a long hiatus. The artist faced much scrutiny due to controversy involving his pre-debut days. He has written a letter to the fans, apologizing for his past actions and promising to be more responsible in the future.

On October 11, 2024, RIIZE’s Seunghwan expressed his regret for his past actions through a handwritten letter to his fans. Reflecting on the release of his pre-debut photos, he shared feelings of immense disappointment and regret over his past actions, acknowledging that the impact on the members and fans must have been far greater. His apology extended to those who had supported the group from the beginning, during such a critical point in their career, and to those hurt by his irresponsible choices.

However, during this difficult time, the members extended their hands to him. Acknowledging how hard that decision must have been for them, he expressed deep gratitude. He vowed to do his best to shoulder the responsibility and be a valuable member of RIIZE, ensuring that the group's accomplishments so far are not wasted.

Previously, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan had halted all activities due to controversies surrounding his pre-debut dating and smoking. However, the company has released a statement revealing that the member will officially be returning to the group and continue his activities alongside the members.

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

Additionally, the group has also announced their first-ever concert event, titled RIIZING DAY, and kicked off the first show on May 4, 2024, in Seoul and will cover many more places in Asia. Moreover, they also released their first mini-album titled RIIZING along with the lead single Boom Boom Bass on June 17, 2024.

Moreover, RIIZE made history as the first K-pop act to perform at the Tecate Emblema concert in Mexico City.