Romance in the House Ep 5-6 Review: Ji Jin Hee-Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun-Minho’s growing relationships bring new complications

Name: Romance in the House (가족X멜로 in Korean)

Romance in the House plot

The plot of Romance in the House follows Byeoun Moo Jin, who was married to Geum Ae Yeon and had a daughter named Byeon Mi Rae, and a son Byeon Hyun Jae. However, their relationship faced tremors as they suffered financially due to Byeon Moo Jin’s inability to venture into any business he put his hands on.

Eventually, his family got tired of the losses and cut him off. Moreover, he and Geum Ae Yeon also went through a divorce, with both children under her care.

Ae Yeon faced the challenges of raising two children alone. Now, her children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are all grown up. Byeon Mi Rae is the pillar of support for her mother and also the breadwinner of the family, who works at a supermarket. On the other hand, Byeon Hyun Jae is a college student and is unaware of the past involving his father.

One day, Moo Jin reappears in their lives as the owner of the villa building where they live. His feelings for his ex-wife reignite, and he hopes to reunite with her again. However, Mi Rae is strongly opposed to her father's idea. Unlike his sister, Hyun Jae supports his dad's attempt at reconciliation.

Romance in the House recap

In the new episodes, relationship dynamics change drastically between the two lead couples, which creates further complications within the family. Geum Ae Yeon finally goes out to dinner with Byeon Moo Jin but it was not to rekindle their relationship. She firmly tells him that she does not want him back into his life and is happy with his small family. Byeon Moo Jin does not take the news well and storms off.

Byeon Mi Rae finds out that her brother, Byeon Hyun Jae, has been slacking off college to pursue his entrepreneurial ventures. With no other way out, she goes to speak to her father, Moo Jin, to confront him and ask him to stop helping Hyun Jae financially. However, Moo Jin presents her the contract and offers her the villa since he did not win the bet. But Mi Rae offered another proposal where Moo Jin gets to raise Hyun Jae and take on responsibilities as a father.

On the other hand, Geum Ae Yeon finds out that her friend and neighbor An Jeong In was previously involved with Moo Jin back after she sees a picture of them from Thailand. But An Jeong In instantly clarifies that they were not involved romantically but were mere friends in an unknown country. She also reveals that Moo Jin worked as a shoe seller in the country and suddenly became rich, which raised a lot of eyebrows.

Moreover, Nam Tae Pyeong’s secret is also revealed: he is not actually the son of the CEO. He is the CEO’s half-brother and they changed his relationship on paper to hide his actual father's past actions and safe face from the public. Tae Pyeong gets extremely drunk to cope with the situation and Mi Rae finds him unconscious on the road. Meanwhile, Geum Ae Yeon also chugs down drinks with Moo Jin, sharing her plight and anger towards him.

As both couples try to find a safe haven for their intoxicated partners in a motel, they all come face-to-face with each other. Shocked by the situation, Mi Rae and Geum Ae Yeon get into a fight due to the unexpected misunderstanding.

Romance in the House positives and negatives

The story has certainly picked up its pace since the last two episodes and it appears to be more interesting than before. As the romance between the couple blooms, their chemistry can also be gradually seen. The audience will naturally root for them and eagerly wait for the story to progress. Moreover, a secret looms over the family, which could prove to be catastrophic to the family further.

The story has yet to develop a compelling element that hooks the audience and keeps them engaged. The series' biggest drawback is its predictability, making it easy for viewers to guess what will happen next.

Romance in the House: Acting Performance Overview

In new episodes, Son Na Eun's performance fell notably short. She struggled to fully convey her character's emotions, making it difficult for the audience to connect with her, and her limited range is apparent. In contrast, Kim Ji Soo shines with her natural ability, effortlessly embodying both the vulnerable and bold aspects of her character.

Ji Jin Hee continues to excel, portraying his unpredictable character with ease. His strong and brave demeanor, mixed with a touch of goofiness, adds a refreshing layer to the show. Choi Minho, while maintaining a calm and collected presence, also shows limited versatility in his performance.