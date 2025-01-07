School 2013 alums Park Se Young and Kwak Jung Wook expecting first child three years into marriage

Actors Park Se Young (36) and Kwak Jung Wook (34) are set to become parents three years into their marriage. Park Se Young’s agency, CLN Company, shared the happy news with the Korean media on January 7. They said, "It is true that actress Park Se Young is pregnant. She is due to give birth in June."

Park Se Young and Kwak Jung Wook met on the sets of the 2012 KBS 2TV drama School 2013, felt a natural bond with each other, and then fell in love. The duo then dated for a long time before deciding to spend the rest of their lives together. The actress, born in 1988, married the two-year-older Kwak Jung Wook in February 2022.

Since the wedding took place during the tough pandemic time, the ceremony was held privately, in the presence of close friends and family. Their respective agencies asked for the understanding of the reporters, who were eager to cover the wedding.

Park Se Young’s agency also mentioned the actress’ taking part in new projects after the wedding and asked for continued support from fans and reporters in her career.

Park Se Young debuted in the South Korean entertainment industry with the 2011 SBS drama Tomorrow Comes. She also appeared in dramas like My Daughter Geum Sa-wol (2015-16), Money Flower (2017-18), Special Labor Supervisor Jo (2019), and Mental Coach Jegal (2022). Since then, she has been on a career break.

Her husband, Kwak Jung Wook, debuted as a child artist in the 1996 KBS 2TV drama Color. He also featured in Puberty Medley (2013), Flower Band (2012), and The Blade and Petal (2013), among other dramas. He also received an SBS drama Best Young Actor award for his role in Rustic Perios (2002). He has been on a career break since School 2013 (2012-13). Besides the spouses (then lovers), the drama includes an ensemble cast of Lee Jong Suk, Jang Na Ra, and Kim Woo Bin.

