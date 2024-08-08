SEVENTEEN's S.Coups likely to go on another hiatus in 2025 for follow up knee surgery; informs fans during birthday livestream

In a heartfelt birthday livestream on August 8, SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups shared some bittersweet news with fans. The charismatic frontman, who has been a central figure in SEVENTEEN’s dynamic performances and leadership, revealed that he will likely need to go on another hiatus in 2025 for follow-up knee surgery.

Addressing his fans with his characteristic honesty, S.Coups said, “As for my leg/knee, it doesn’t hurt when I’m dancing diligently lately. If I were to tell you in advance, around this time, I’m not too sure exactly when, but I’ll have to rest again as I’ve something I have to remove from my leg. So please be informed first.” This announcement comes following the ongoing health challenges that have recently impacted S.Coups’ activities with SEVENTEEN.

Previously, in 2023, S.Coups had to take a hiatus to recover from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, which caused him to miss parts of SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW TOUR. Despite his ongoing recovery, he made memorable appearances at major award shows, including the 2023 MAMA Awards and the 38th Golden Disc Awards, where SEVENTEEN took home Daesangs (Grand Prizes) for their album FML. His resilience and dedication to his craft were evident, even as he managed to participate in these significant events.

March 2024 brought another significant update for S.Coups, as he was ruled exempt from mandatory military service due to his ACL injury, a decision that allowed him to focus on his recovery and SEVENTEEN’s activities. The group continued to shine, with major milestones including their second Korean-language compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, released on April 29, 2024.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN made history on June 28, 2024, as the first K-pop act to perform at the Pyramid Stage of the Glastonbury Festival, earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike. The summer continued to be a period of achievement for SEVENTEEN, with the announcement of their fourth world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, set to kick off in October 2024. The group is also preparing to release a new Korean EP and a Japanese single album later in the year.

As SEVENTEEN continues to make waves globally, S.Coups' health remains a focal point, and his fans eagerly await his full recovery and continue to extend their support.