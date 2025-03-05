SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo to begin military service on April 3; agency confirms absence from upcoming schedules

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on April 3, 2025. His agency, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed the news in an official statement on March 5, informing fans that the idol will be stepping away from group activities during his service period.

As a result of his enlistment, Wonwoo will be unable to participate in several scheduled events, including SEVENTEEN’s performance at the Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 festival and the Japan fan meeting in April. However, before his departure, he will make a final appearance at the SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND concert, set to take place from March 20 to 21. The agency also assured fans that Wonwoo will be featured in various pre-recorded content, allowing CARATs to continue seeing him on screen during his time away. Agency’s full statement read:

“Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to share the news that WONWOO of SEVENTEEN will be starting his mandatory military service from April 3 this year. As such, he will not be able to attend any of SEVENTEEN’s engagements after his enlistment, including the upcoming Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 festival and Japan fanmeeting in April. As announced before, WONWOO will be participating in the SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND concert as scheduled from March 20 to 21 and will be appearing in various pre-recorded content.

There will be no official event on the day of his enlistment, and we kindly request that you refrain from visiting the site of his alternative military service. Please send your heartfelt messages of support for WONWOO through Weverse.

We ask for your continued love and support for the artist until his safe and healthy return. We will also stay committed to providing WONWOO with all the necessary support during this time. Thank you.”

Following the announcement, fans flooded social media with messages of love and support for Wonwoo. Many expressed their gratitude for his dedication and talent over the years, while others promised to wait patiently for his return. CARATs reflected on his contributions to the group and wished him a safe and healthy service period. As he prepares to begin this new chapter, fans remain hopeful that he will complete his service safely and return stronger than ever.

With this announcement, Wonwoo joins a growing list of K-pop idols currently fulfilling their military duties, as South Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve for approximately 18 months. While his absence will undoubtedly be felt, CARATs around the world remain unwavering in their support, looking forward to his eventual return to the stage.