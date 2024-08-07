Was SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan's enlistment date revealed in world tour announcement? Know why fans think so

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan’s military enlistment has been a hot topic among fans as his departure date approaches. Fans have uncovered a few ‘pieces of evidence’ that suggest that he will be leaving in the middle of the group’s tour, which was recently announced.

On August 6, 2024, Pledis Entertainment announced SEVENTEEN’s upcoming tour details. Titled RIGHT HERE World Tour, it will kick off on October 12, 2024, and October 13, 2024, at Goyang Stadium in Korea. Moreover, the dates of their performances in the United States were also revealed, starting on October 22, 2024, and ending in November with the last show in Los Angeles.



However, what caught fans’ attention were the posters released by the company. The image announcing the Goyang dates featured all the members, but the second image, announcing the U.S. performance dates, did not include any members. This led everyone to believe that Jeonghan would be enlisting in the middle of the tour.

The speculations became stronger when a sasaeng fan revealed the flight details of the members who will be traveling to the U.S., except for Jeonghan. It is an open secret that stalkers disguised as fans often reveal private information about K-pop idols on social media. However, the news has not been confirmed by either the artist or the company.

SEVENTEEN comprises thirteen members, including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted in 2015 with the album 17 Carat under Pledis Entertainment. The group is known for producing their own music and being heavily involved in composition and songwriting. Moreover, they are also known for their exceptional dance performances, which include intricate choreographies.

The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group also performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024 and became the first K-pop group to do so in history. They will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

