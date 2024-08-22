Shin Min Ah gets awkward asking Kim Young Dae to be her last-minute fake bridegroom in new No Gain No Love teaser; Watch

The upcoming K-drama No Gain No Love has just released a new sneak peek, highlighting the chemistry between Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae. In this romantic comedy, Son Hae Young (played by Shin Min Ah) pretends to be married to snag a job promotion. Kim Young Dae stars as Kim Ji Wook, the man who agrees to play her fake husband because he means no harm.

The newly released preview opens with Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah) approaching Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae) while he’s working part-time at a local convenience store. As she nervously tries to discuss her urgent need for a “last-minute” groom, she’s continually interrupted by customers complaining about a broken microwave and inquiring about items that are currently available.

“The thing is,” she starts, “I need to get married… I need to get married quickly. So I have to find a groom…” After being interrupted for the fourth time, Son Hae Young spins around and snaps at the high school student asking Kim Ji Wook for assistance regarding something. She advises the student against eating the intensely spicy food she’s after, brusquely warning her to take care of her organs while they’re “still new.”

Then, to Kim Ji Wook’s surprise, Son Hae Young turns to scold the male students who are making noise while eating ramen by the window. She makes the female customers laugh by telling the high school boys, “Eat quietly, you guys. Don’t you know that talking while you eat makes you fart?”

As the teenagers sheepishly head for the exit, Son Hae Young sternly reminds them to throw out the leftover ramen soup before leaving. “We were going to,” one of the students replies meekly. She then cheerfully praises the other customers on their way out, saying, “Good job. Get home safe. You did great.” The preview ends with a puzzled Kim Ji Wook asking her, “What are you doing?”

Watch the teaser below-

In No Gain No Love Shin Min Ah plays Son Hae Young, a woman who despises losing money in any situation. When she faces the risk of missing out on a promotion at work, she devises a plan for a fake marriage.

Kim Young Dae portrays Kim Ji Wook, a night shift worker at a convenience store known as a local "civilian police officer" and righteous man. When Son Hae Young, a customer he finds particularly mismatched with, makes an unexpected proposal, he reluctantly agrees to take on the role of her fake groom as an additional part-time job.

Lee Sang Yi stars as Bok Gyu Hyun, a CEO and third-generation chaebol who’s skeptical about the idea of fated love. As the president of Kkulbee Education, where Son Hae Young works, Gyu Hyun accidentally stumbles upon a web novel written by Nam Ja Yeon (played by Han Ji Hyun). Intrigued, he begins to leave comments on the novel under a hidden identity.

Han Ji Hyun plays Nam Ja Yeon, a writer known for her R-rated romance web novels under the pen name Yeon Bo Ra. Living with Son Hae Young, who is like family to her, Ja Yeon inadvertently becomes entangled with Son Hae Young’s boss, Bok Gyu Hyun. No Gain No Love is set to premiere on August 26 at 8:50 PM KST, 5:20 PM IST.

