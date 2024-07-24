

Having short hair might not be revolutionary, but it is a bold step indeed. By ditching their long hair, these short haired Korean actresses have made a statement in the industry. Showcasing confidence and welcoming new change, several actresses have embraced this look, giving their characters an extra edge of charm and personality. Let’s look at some of the Korean celebrities who can rock a bob!

10 Short haired Korean actresses who made a statement

1. Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo is renowned for her timeless beauty and versatile acting skills. In the drama Encounter, she portrayed Cha Soo Hyun, a hotel CEO who finds a new lease on life after meeting an ordinary man. Moreover, she also wore a short bob in Glory as Moon Dong Eun, who makes it her life’s mission to take revenge on her bullies. Both roles are completely different and it shows how short hair can be used to portray different characters.

2. Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin’s portrayal of Woo Young Woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo was nothing short of brilliant. Her character, an autistic lawyer, was depicted with sensitivity and depth. The short hair she sported in the drama added to her character’s unique charm and intellect. The neat, practical cut also reflected her character’s straightforward and no-nonsense attitude towards her work and life.

3. Jung So Min

Jung So Min has had several memorable roles where she sported short hair, each one showcasing a different facet of her acting range. In K-dramas such as My Father Is Strange, Because This Is My First Life and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, the short hair added a layer of mystery and intensity to her complex character, perfectly aligning with the drama's darker tones.

4. Kim Da Mi

Kim Da Mi’s transformation in Itaewon Class was nothing short of iconic. Playing the role of Jo Yi Seo, a smart and rebellious girl, her short, choppy hairstyle became a trendsetter. The edgy cut with its asymmetrical bangs perfectly mirrored her character’s bold and unpredictable nature. It also became a significant part of her character’s identity, showcasing her refusal to conform to societal norms.

5. Jang Nara

In Oh My Baby, Jang Nara played Jang Ha Ri, a 39-year-old single woman desperate to have a child. Her short hair in the drama added to her character’s practicality and determination. The sophisticated bob cut highlighted her character’s professional side while also making her look youthful and vibrant. It was a perfect blend of maturity and charm, much like her character in the series.

6. Suzy

Suzy’s role as Nam Hong Joo in While You Were Sleeping saw her sporting a short bob, a departure from her usual long hair. The short hairstyle was a significant change that symbolized her character's growth and readiness to face new challenges. It also highlights Suzy’s delicate features, adding a touch of innocence and vulnerability to her character, who has the ability to foresee future events in her dreams.

7. Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young’s portrayal of the super-strong Do Bong Soon was made even more adorable with her short hair. The cute and fluffy bob added to her character’s sweet and innocent look, contrasting beautifully with her incredible physical strength. It also made her character appear more approachable and relatable, enhancing the overall charm of the drama.

8. Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung’s transformation in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo was both refreshing and inspiring. Playing a weightlifter, her short hair was practical and sporty, perfectly suiting her character’s athletic lifestyle. The simple, no-fuss hairstyle also highlighted her natural beauty and emphasized her character’s determination and strength. It was a perfect representation of her character’s youthful energy and passion for her sport.

9. Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun’s role in The Tale of Nokdu saw her taking on a short hairstyle that was both practical and symbolic. Playing a young woman disguised as a man, her short hair helped her blend into her surroundings while also representing her character’s bravery and resilience. The look was a significant departure from her usual long locks and added depth to her performance, making her character’s struggles and triumphs even more compelling.

10. Seol In Ah

Seol In Ah captivated audiences with her role as Jin Young Seo in Business Proposal. Her character, a confident and independent woman, was perfectly complemented by her chic short hair. The stylish bob not only enhanced her fashionable appearance but also symbolized her modern, no-nonsense approach to life and love. This hairstyle highlighted her character's vibrant personality and became a fan favorite.

These above-mentioned short haired Korean actresses not only embraced the trend but also used it to enhance their characters, making their performances even more memorable. Whether it’s a chic bob, a pixie cut, or a sporty hairstyle, these looks have definitely inspired the audience and continue to do so.