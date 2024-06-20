The Korean entertainment industry has given the world a variety of stories; be it relatable or fantasy, there is something in store for everyone. However, a movie can never reach its utmost potential without a skillful actor, and one such actor is Sol Kyung Gu. Here, we will list some of the best Sol Gyung Su movies that forever changed the film industry. The actor has consistently delivered phenomenal performances, reminding everyone why he is still at the top of his game.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the best Sol Kyung Gu movies, which provide audiences with world-class performances.

9 Sol Kyung Gu movies that showcase his acting prowess

1. Silmido

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Ahn Sung Ki, Heo Jun Ho

Director: Kang Woo Suk

Runtime: 135 minutes

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2003

Set in 1968, the plot of the movie is based on the true story of Unit 684, which consisted of a group of death-row prisoners who were trained by the South Korean government on the remote island of Silmido to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Il-sung. As tensions rise and loyalties are tested, the recruits face harrowing challenges that push them to their limits.

During its release, it became the highest-grossing movie in the country and further cemented Sol Kyung Gu’s stance in the industry.

2. Hope

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Uhm Ji Won, Lee Re

Director: Lee Joon Ik

Runtime: 123 minutes

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2013

Advertisement

Based on the true story, the movie follows the brutal sexual and aggravated assault on a young girl by a 57-year-old man in a public bathroom. Despite his past crimes and patterned history of physical violence, the court only sentenced him to 12 years in prison, which outraged the country’s citizens. As the family struggles to cope with the devastating consequences, the film explores themes of resilience, justice, and the enduring power of hope.

3. Memoir of a Murderer

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Nam Gil, Seolhyun

Director: Won Shin Yun

Runtime: 118 minutes

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2017

The plot of the movie follows a former serial killer suffering from Alzheimer's who becomes haunted by his past crimes when a new series of murders starts to occur in his town. Faced with the possibility that he may be responsible, he embarks on a race against time to catch the killer while grappling with his own deteriorating memory.

Advertisement

4. Man of Men

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Jo Jin Woong, Kim Young Min

Director: Yong Soo

Runtime: 120 minutes

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2019

Man of Men revolves around two men, Jang Soo, a lawyer at a top firm, and Young Ki, a low-level gangster. However, Young Ki is convicted in court and made to fulfill his community service under Jang Soo. An unlikely friendship forms between the two after Jang Soo is diagnosed with a terminal disease.

5. The Book of Fish

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Byun Yo Han, Lee Jung Eun

Director: Lee Joon Ik

Runtime: 126 minutes

Genre: Historical, Drama

Release Year: 2021

Set during the Joseon dynasty, this historical drama follows the real-life story of scholar Jeong Yak Jeon, who is exiled to a remote island where he meets an eccentric fisherman. Through their interactions, they explore freedom, creativity, and the power of literature amidst the harsh political realities of their time.

Advertisement

6. Kingmaker

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Choi Min Sik, Park Hae Soo

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Runtime: 125 minutes

Genre: Drama, Political

Release Year: 2022

The movie follows the cutthroat world of Korean politics loosely based on the anecdotal accounts between Kim Dae Jung and his political strategist, Uhm Chang Roka, during the politician’s active years. As Kim Woon Beom navigates through power struggles and personal vendettas, he must confront the ethical dilemmas of his actions and the true cost of his ambitions.

7. The Boys

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Cha Seung Won, Lee Beom Soo

Director: Kang Woo Suk

Runtime: 114 minutes

Genre: Drama, Action

Release Year: 1997

The plot of the film follows the true incident recalled as the ‘Samrye Nara Super Robbery Incident’ that occurred in Wanju-gun, Jeollabuk-do, in 1999. The boys convicted of the crimes are re-investigated to uncover the truth behind the incident. However, eventually, it was revealed that the officers involved in the case manipulated it for quick results.

8. Kill Bok Soon

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Jeon Do Yeon, Ko Soo

Director: Kim Tae Gyun

Runtime: 100 minutes

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Release Year: 2004

The movie follows Gil Bok Soon, a single mother leading a double life, who is a top-tier contract killer working for MK Ent, a prestigious assassination agency. While she navigates the challenges of raising her teenage daughter, she also deals with the intricacies and dangers of her profession.

Advertisement

9. The Moon (2023)

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Doh Kyung Soo, Kim Hee Ae

Director: Kim Yong Hwa

Runtime: 129 minutes

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Set in a not-so-distant future, the movie’s plot revolves around a catastrophic accident that leaves an astronaut stranded alone on the moon. Faced with the harrowing reality of isolation and limited resources, he struggles for survival while maintaining hope for rescue. Back on Earth, a former space program director, grappling with personal and professional turmoil, takes charge of a daring rescue mission.

ALSO READ: 9 best Korean short movies: Moon Young, Human Form and more