Anushka Sharma IPL Dipika Kakar Triptii Dimri Spirit Bollywood Newswrap Sanjay Dutt Dhurandar Shraddha Kapoor teams up with Chhaava director Housefull 5 Trailer Launch War 2 Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Tourist Family OTT Release: When and where to watch comedy-drama as it grosses close to Rs 60 crore in theaters

Check out when and where you can watch the blockbuster movie Tourist Family on OTT.

By Goutham S
Published on May 27, 2025  |  10:32 PM IST |  16K
Tourist Family OTT Release
Tourist Family OTT Release (PC: Million Dollar Studios, X)

Tourist Family starring Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles hit the theaters in India on April 29, 2025. After a tremendous run at the box office, grossing approximately Rs 60 crore at the box office, the film is set to make its OTT debut soon.

When and where to watch Tourist Family

Tourist Family has been officially announced to hit the OTT platform JioHotstar, beginning its streaming on June 2, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the platform via its social media handle.

Advertisement

Sharing the news, the post was captioned, “Mark your date to welcome the most loved family on June 2nd. #TouristFamily streaming from June 2 on #JioHotstar.”

JioHotstar announces Tourist Family’s OTT release


Official trailer and plot of Tourist Family


Tourist Family follows the story of a family of 4, including Dharmadas, his wife Vasanthi, and their two sons - Nithushan and Mulli. Owing to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the family moves to India, seeking refuge at Vasanthi’s brother Prakash.

With all of them together, the family decides to keep their identity as Sri Lankans a secret and pass themselves off as Malayalees. Over time, the family, despite being advised to keep a low profile, develops a healthy relationship with the neighbors and more.

With a likely conflict coming their way, the entire movie features a narrative of comedy packed with feel-good moments.

Cast and crew of Tourist Family

Advertisement

Tourist Family features M Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles alongside Aavesham fame Mithun Jai Sankar and master Kamalesh Jagan playing co-leads. Apart from them, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and many more in key roles.

The film, bankrolled by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, is written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, who also plays a character. With Sean Roldan handling the musical tracks and scores, Tourist Family had Aravind Viswanathan and Barath Vikraman carrying out the cinematography and editing, respectively.

ALSO READ: Ravi Mohan’s legal team issues public notice following High Court’s orders on defamatory posts, Aarti yet to remove

Credits: X (JioHotstar Tamil)
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outsid...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles