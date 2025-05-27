Tourist Family OTT Release: When and where to watch comedy-drama as it grosses close to Rs 60 crore in theaters

Tourist Family starring Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles hit the theaters in India on April 29, 2025. After a tremendous run at the box office, grossing approximately Rs 60 crore at the box office, the film is set to make its OTT debut soon.

When and where to watch Tourist Family

Tourist Family has been officially announced to hit the OTT platform JioHotstar, beginning its streaming on June 2, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the platform via its social media handle.

Sharing the news, the post was captioned, “Mark your date to welcome the most loved family on June 2nd. #TouristFamily streaming from June 2 on #JioHotstar.”

JioHotstar announces Tourist Family’s OTT release

Official trailer and plot of Tourist Family

Tourist Family follows the story of a family of 4, including Dharmadas, his wife Vasanthi, and their two sons - Nithushan and Mulli. Owing to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the family moves to India, seeking refuge at Vasanthi’s brother Prakash.

With all of them together, the family decides to keep their identity as Sri Lankans a secret and pass themselves off as Malayalees. Over time, the family, despite being advised to keep a low profile, develops a healthy relationship with the neighbors and more.

With a likely conflict coming their way, the entire movie features a narrative of comedy packed with feel-good moments.

Cast and crew of Tourist Family

Tourist Family features M Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles alongside Aavesham fame Mithun Jai Sankar and master Kamalesh Jagan playing co-leads. Apart from them, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Sreeja Ravi, and many more in key roles.

The film, bankrolled by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, is written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, who also plays a character. With Sean Roldan handling the musical tracks and scores, Tourist Family had Aravind Viswanathan and Barath Vikraman carrying out the cinematography and editing, respectively.

