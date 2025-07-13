Watch: SS Rajamouli pushes fan away for taking selfie as he leaves after paying last respects to Kota Srinivasa Rao

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death.

Late Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao’s home in Hyderabad was flooded with fans, well-wishers, dignitaries, and numerous celebrities from Tollywood who arrived to pay their last respects to the departed actor. Among them was SS Rajamouli, who looked grief-stricken at the moment.

SS Rajamouli pushes fan who tries to click a selfie outside Kota Srinivasa Rao’s home

In one of the videos, director SS Rajamouli can be seen exiting Kota Srinivasa Rao’s home after paying his last respects. As he proceeds to enter his car, a fan cuts his way in an attempt to click a selfie with the filmmaker.

However, SS Rajamouli ended up pushing him away and looked frustrated as he rebuked the person for trying to take a picture at such a time of mourning.

SS Rajamouli’s note of condolence on Kota Srinivasa Rao’s demise

Taking to X, SS Rajamouli penned an emotional note mourning the loss of a legendary actor like Kota Sreenivasa Rao. He called it an irreplaceable loss.

The filmmaker wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. A master of his craft, a legend who breathed life into every character he portrayed. His presence on screen was truly irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Will Kota Srinivasa Rao’s last screen appearance be in Pawan Kalyan’s film?

As the Telugu film fraternity unanimously mourns the loss of Kota Srinivasa Rao, a new report by Gulte has highlighted the late actor’s last on-screen appearance.

While the 83-year-old had reduced his film work over the years, it is believed that fans will get to see him for the last time in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

However, these are unconfirmed reports at the moment, and there has been no final update on the speculations from the makers’ side yet.

