EXCLUSIVE: Silambarasan TR shed 10 kgs within 10 days for Vetrimaaran's upcoming film set in world of Vada Chennai

After his last stint in Thug Life, Silambarasan TR is all set to be back on-screen with a powerful project, directed by Vetrimaaran. While initial reports suggested that this upcoming movie was Vada Chennai 2 and that STR had replaced Dhanush for the same, it was the filmmaker who later dismissed all such buzz.

Advertisement

Silambarasan TR's massive physical transformation for the Vetrimaaran directorial

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Silambarasan TR has been prepping well for his next project with Vetrimaaran. Showcasing immense dedication for it, the actor has undergone a massive physical transformation, whereby he’s lost about 10 kg of weight, that too within a fixed 10-day window.

The actor will be featured in a younger appearance in the project, and thus this transformation was carried out. Judging by the looks of it, it seems the role assigned to STR would be both powerful and intense.

STR and Vetrimaaran’s film teaser to be out soon

That’s not all regarding the development in the project. A source closer to the film’s crew confirmed that the actor has already completed shooting the teaser for the Vetrimaaran directorial. This teaser is expected to be revealed soon.

Although the makers have not revealed any further details about the project besides the fact that it stars Silambarasan TR in the lead, reports suggest that the movie will be set in the exact raw and gritty cinematic world of Vada Chennai, a peek of which audiences have gotten through the 2018 film.

Advertisement

When Vetrimaaran said Dhanush holds the copyright for Vada Chennai

In a previous video shared by Grass Root Film Company, Vetrimaaran addressed speculations that he’d replaced Dhanush with STR for making Vada Chennai 2.

The director highlighted that these were untrue and that his film with Silambarasan will be set in the world of the 2018 film but is not a sequel.

He mentioned, “STR49 is set in the world of Vada Chennai, but it's not Vada Chennai 2. As Dhanush is the copyright holder of the Vada Chennai film, I said that I'm filming alongside Silambarasan TR in the Vada Chennai world.”

ALSO READ: Watch: SS Rajamouli pushes fan away for taking selfie as he leaves after paying last respects to Kota Srinivasa Rao