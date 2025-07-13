Romance Tales: How an IPL match in Bengaluru brewed a filmy love story between Priyamani and Mustafa Raj

Priyamani has etched her name as one of the rising pan-Indian stars at the moment. While her impeccable filmography requires no introduction, the actress’ personal life has steered away from the spotlight.

For the unversed, the diva has been married to Mustafa Raj since 2017. In this article, we will learn a little more about her love story, everything from their first meet to a grand wedding.

Where did Priyamani and Mustafa Raj first meet?

Well, flashback to one of the IPL matches in Bengaluru where Priyamani was present since she was the brand ambassador of one of the playing teams. She crossed paths with Mustafa Raj during an official meeting, who was in fact the event manager for the tournament that evening.

While their first meet was more formal, sparks began to fly gradually when the two happened to cross paths again in Kerala, this time in a more casual setting. They were introduced, chatted, and over time became quite close friends.

Priyamani and Mustafa stayed connected for four more years after this, during which romantic feelings developed and they fell head over heels in love with one another.

Mustafa Raj proposed to Priyamani on national television

Unlike other couples who prefer to keep their relationship under wraps, things were totally opposite for Priyamani and Mustafa. The duo continued to make joint appearances, leaving everyone buzzing with gossip about their growing closeness.

In the meantime, some fans even began unearthing the viral pictures of the two from the IPL days, fuelling more buzz around a possible marriage between them soon enough.

And so it did. Mustafa Raj ended up making one of his most epic moves in their relationship when he proposed to Priyamani on national television. The actress, who was a jury member on the show D for Dance in 2014, was taken by surprise when Mustafa made an unexpected entrance, knelt on one knee and proposed to her for marriage.

Their cutesy moment became viral in no time across social media, and finally all the rumours about Priyamani’s personal life were put to rest.

Priyamani and Mustafa Raj’s intimate engagement and grand wedding

After this dreamy proposal, Priyamani and Mustafa Raj proceeded to get engaged in an intimate ceremony held on May 27, 2016. An OnManorama report claimed that the special day was graced by only close family and friends of the couple.

A year later, in August 2017, the duo finally tied the knot. This was again another intimate occasion attended by only selective family members and friends of the duo. They ditched hosting an extravaganza, and their wedding took place at the registrar’s office.

For her wedding, The Good Wife actress donned a green and gold-toned traditional saree, while Mustafa wore just a simple kurta. In one of her later interviews with Deccan Herald, Priyamani had revealed how the two of them always wanted a simple wedding.

When Mustafa Raj’s ex-wife called out his wedding with Priyamani as invalid

What’s a fairytale love story without a bit of drama? Priyamani and Mustafa Raj’s happy union was met with a small roadblock when the latter’s ex-wife Ayesha claimed that she was still married to him, and thus the actress’ wedding was invalid.

Ayesha went on to claim that she and Mustafa were never divorced and that she was still his legal wife. However, the latter soon enough put out a statement countering the accusations.

Mustafa mentioned that he had been living separately since 2010 and that his divorce from his first wife was formalised in 2013 itself.

