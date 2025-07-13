Kota Srinivasa Rao’s last on-screen appearance has a connection with Pawan Kalyan?

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death.

The entire Telugu film fraternity has been mourning the loss of legendary actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at the age of 83 on July 13, 2025. The actor who had collaborated with nearly all others from the industry leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy with the kind of work he’s done so far.

Advertisement

Will THIS Pawan Kalyan film be the last movie of Kota Srinivasa Rao?

As per a Gulte report, it seems Kota Srinivasa Rao’s last on-screen appearance would be in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Well, the late actor, in one of his last interviews, had revealed being part of Pawan Kalyan’s film, which would be directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. In fact, the filmmaker had apparently outlined a three-day character for the late actor and had personally requested the latter to schedule the dates of his availability for it.

Furthermore, reports have surfaced about Kota Srinivasa’s friendship with director Harish Shankar, fueling speculation that the late actor may have also been involved in Pawan Kalyan’s film Ustad Bhagat Singh, which is directed by the same filmmaker.

While there is no confirmation on this matter yet from the makers’s side, it remains to be seen if Kota Srinivasa Rao gets featured in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Advertisement

Actors offer condolences as they mourn the loss of Kota Srinivasa Rao

Ever since the news about the Telugu actor’s passing surfaced on social media, numerous superstars from the film industry took to Twitter and penned condolences for Kota Srinivasa Rao’s demise.

For instance, Chiranjeevi penned a longish note expressing grief as Tollywood lost one of the greatest icons forever.

He wrote, “The void left by an actor like Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is one that the film industry and cinephiles will never overcome. Praying for peace to his soul, I express my profound condolences to his family members, well-wishers, and fans."

ALSO READ: Mohanlal pens a note as he shares an unseen PIC with son Pranav on his birthday