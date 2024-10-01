Squid Game season 2 teaser: Gong Yoo returns to invite players to the deadly arena; WATCH

In the teaser for Season 2 of Squid Game, Gong Yoo's character, the Salesman, makes a comeback as he seeks to recruit new players eager to find a way to make money. A new teaser for Squid Game Season 2 showcases the return of the Salesman, played by Gong Yoo.

In Season 1, he recruited Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) by challenging him to a game of Ddakji and handing him a mysterious card with a phone number on the back. Recognizing Gi Hun's desperation for money, the Salesman seized the opportunity. At the end of Season 1, Gi Hun spots the Salesman from a distance, who is still busy recruiting those in search of financial relief.

Squid Game Season 1 introduced fans to the show's chilling premise, where players gamble with their lives for a chance at a life-changing cash prize—or face devastating consequences. Gi Hun, still down on his luck, will continue to lead the story as Season 2 unfolds after his shocking choices in the Season 1 finale.

On October 1st, Netflix unveiled the “You’re Invited” teaser for the eagerly awaited second season of Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk. The video opens with Gong Yoo enjoying a stunning mountain view as he starts his day.

After a quick shower, he slips into a sharp suit and retrieves ddakjis, an invitation, and cash from a safe. His destination? The very subway station where the original game kicked off. Approaching an unsuspecting target, he hands over the ddakji and asks, “Sir, would you like to play a game with me?” The teaser wraps up with the haunting Squid Game theme music and the phrase, “Get back in the game.”

Watch the teaser below-

Squid Game Season 2 follows Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) as he abandons his plans to leave for the U.S. and returns to the deadly survival competition three years later. With a staggering 45.6 billion KRW (approximately 34 million USD) at stake, Gi Hun encounters new players and life-threatening challenges.

Returning cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, and Gong Yoo, alongside new faces like Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Wook, and Park Sung Hoon, among others.

The new season may delve into the Salesman’s character, revealing more about the person behind the role and what drives him to prey on the vulnerable. He could hold the key to understanding the inner workings of the games, possessing valuable knowledge and connections that could aid Gi Hun.

However, a crucial question remains: how can Gi Hun leverage the Salesman without the Front Man catching on, especially since the Salesman is likely well-compensated and reluctant to share any secrets? Squid Game Season 2 is set to premiere on December 26.

