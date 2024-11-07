Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon confirmed to star opposite Theo James in Kim Jee Woon’s upcoming film The Hole

Jung Ho Yeon, known for her breakthrough role in Squid Game has been announced to star in the movie The Hole. She will be starring opposite the popular Hollywood actor Theo James for the upcoming thriller drama. Furthermore, South Korean director Kim Jee Woon will be directing the film.

On November 6, 2024, the global publication Variety reported that Jung Ho Yeon will be starring opposite Theo James for the upcoming movie, The Hole. Jung Ho Yeon has received immense popularity and international acclaim for her part in Squid Game, making this news much-anticipated by fans. The actress has won several accolades, including an SAG award under the category Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for the drama series. The film will be produced by I Saw The Devil director Kim Jee Won alongside Jay Choi and Soon Ho Song for Anthology Studios.

Written by Christopher Chen, the movie is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Hye Young Pyun. The plot of the movie follows Owen (Theo James), a successful professor residing in South Korea, who becomes bedridden after a tragic car accident that claims the life of his wife, Sandy (Jung Ho Yeon). Left in the care of his Korean mother-in-law, Yuna, Owen's journey to recovery takes a dark turn as Yuna begins uncovering unsettling truths about his marriage to Sandy and about Owen himself.

Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, and Nick Krishnamurthy are producing through Esmail Corp, joined by Kimberly Steward and Alex Foster from K Period Media, and Andy Sorgie through his KPM-supported banner, Paisan. The story unfolds in both English and Korean, with scenes set in the United States and South Korea. Filming will take place in both countries, with principal photography scheduled to begin in the first half of 2025.

Currently starring alongside Cate Blanchett in Alfonso Cuarón’s psychological thriller Disclaimer on Apple TV+, Jung Ho Yeon is set to appear next as the female lead in Na Hong Jin’s Hope, alongside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. She is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

