Start Up Ep 10: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Seon Ho try to woo a heartbroken Suzy; Lee Bo Young makes a hilarious cameo

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 10 sees Suzy trying to get it together after finding out the real truth about the letters while we also finally are in the know as to who the mystery man seeking revenge is and on whom.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 10 kickstarts with Han Ji-pyeong finally confessing the truth to Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) that he was the person who wrote the letters to her which leads to the latter breaking down even further. Later on in the episode, besides mentoring the CEOs (especially Dal-mi) at Sand Box for Demo Day, Ji-pyeong also reveals to Dal-mi that he likes her (whilst mixing noodles for her during lunch!) but also assures that it shouldn't bother her as he's not expecting an answer.

Ji-pyeong also makes sure that Dal-mi knows Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) genuinely like her, even if he did lie. On the other hand, Do-san is left a crying mess after he meets Dal-mi at the bus station and she confronts him for lying to her. Moreover, Dal-mi demands Do-san to not meet her outside of work as she's still trying to get over his and Ji-pyeong's lies. Dal-mi's grandmother Choi Won-deok (Kim Hae-sook) is also regretful for her white lies as it broke Dal-mi's heart. While in a vulnerable state, questioning her work as the CEO of Samsan Tech, Dal-mi gets drunks with When My Love Blooms star Lee Bo-young in a hilarious guest cameo.

However, Do-san interrupts the drinking session and walks Dal-mi home. When Dal-mi requests Do-san to run after her the way he did at Won In-jae's (Kang Han-na) party months ago, the latter does just that, while wearing the same black suit, only to come to an empty swing at the playground with the former all sobered and back home.

Do-san, at first, refuses Alex Kwon's (Jasper Cho) offer at a job in Silicon Valley but towards the end of the episode, after eavesdropping on Ji-pyeong saying how he will be Dal-mi's Plan B in case she fails at Demo Day, it seems like Do-san is thinking of accepting the job offer to aide Samsan Tech. Before, Do-san even comforts Dal-mi, who is a nervous wreck before her presentation at Demo Day, while wanting to show her the real Nam Do-san by saying goodbye to the fake Nam Do-san.

On the other hand, we finally know who the mystery man is, who had entered Sand Box to get revenge for his brother's death. It's unsurprisingly Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan) and the person he wants revenge from is Ji-pyeong, whom he confronts in the elevator almost choking him.

In a hilarious moment where real-life fangirling was shown on-screen was when Jeong Sa-ha (Stephanie Lee) was talking to Lee Chul-san (Yoo Su-bin) and Yong-san about Dal-mi choosing between Do-san and Ji-pyeong. While Sa-ha was Team Ji-pyeong, Chul-san and Yong-san were Team Do-san.

Moreover, Sa-ha made Chul-san and Yong-san understand the hard way why Do-san lying to Dal-mi was not a good thing. Sa-ha did this by pretending to reciprocate Chul-san's feelings only to shut him down in a moment's notice. Later on, Chul-san bravely confronts her about how she's playing around with him and while his feelings for her are true, she needs to stop giving him mixed signals.

The epilogue saw Ji-pyeong drinking in the same restaurant as Dal-mi had and encountering Bo-young's character, who tries to scam him by telling him to pray to his ancestors in order to get answers, the same way that she tried to trick Dal-mi.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Start-Up Ep 10 below:

Startup really said, let's make Jipyeong fans sad all the time, but also give them meme content #StartUpEp10 #StartUp #HanJipyeong pic.twitter.com/IvfE5z4DYL — seonhohappy 김선호 NOODLE ENTHUSIAST (@seonhohappy) November 15, 2020

i still can't believe people are hating on jipyeong .. i mean look at him clearing dosan's name and putting the blame on himself instead #StartUpEp10 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/jZA67LRQHm — angel (@kdramadump) November 15, 2020

My respect for Saha went even higher! No matter what perspective we look at their lies for Dalmi is really wrong! #StartUp #StartUpEP10 pic.twitter.com/z662uCHXrT — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) November 15, 2020

this scene. I AM SPEECHLESS. it's so painful and at the same time, impressed by bae suzy and nam joo-hyuk's performance #StartUp #StartUpEp10 pic.twitter.com/1s3JNJ39Px — (@kdramathoughts_) November 15, 2020

Chulsan and Yongsan vs Saha is like the real life team Ji Pyeong and Do San stans The writer really knows her viewers #StartUp #StartUpEP10 pic.twitter.com/Xt86OmILu4 — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) November 15, 2020

Dosan is really growing on me every episode. I love that he lifts her spirits up and reassures her that she really did a great job in being the CEO #StartUp #StartUpEP10 pic.twitter.com/ILHusuOTKJ — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) November 15, 2020

this what happened to dosan ever since he won in the math competition and everyone's expectation became a burden for him #StartUp #StartUpEP10 pic.twitter.com/kseLReRl6v — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) November 15, 2020

jipyeong's probably the one who judged yongsan's CEO brother before. knowing jipyeong, he's straightforward. he probably hurt yongsan's brother through words that made him k*ll himself? #StartUpEp10 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/z6k3IsTxJK — angel (@kdramadump) November 15, 2020

YONGSAN IS REALLY THE REVENGE GUY!!!!! AND HE ASKED JIPYEONG WHY DID THEY KILL HIS BROTHER AND GRABBED HIM BY HIS COLLAR#StartUp #StartUpEp10 pic.twitter.com/q3Ezy0kXAj — kdrama’s fantasy | START UP (@kdramantasy) November 15, 2020

Lee Bo Young x Suzy! Two beautiful ladies in one scene Since I'm missing When My Love Blooms it feels like Dalmi is talking to Yoon Jisoo #StartUp #StartUpEP10 pic.twitter.com/1jbtPrZKAh — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) November 15, 2020

We can't wait to see what happens in next week's episodes of Start-Up as we'll be welcoming Demo Day!

