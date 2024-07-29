Start Up actor Nam Da Reum will be returning to acting after military discharge; agency drops stunning profile photos

Actor Nam Da Reum is getting ready for a comeback. The child actor, who was recently discharged from mandatory military service, has confirmed his return to the acting world. His agency BAA has also released new profile photos highlighting his impressive look.

Nam Da Reum to return to acting; drops new profile photos

On July 29, Nam Da Reum’s agency, BAA, released new profile photos that highlight the actor's diverse charms and gorgeous looks. They announced that following his discharge from the military, Nam Da Reum has returned as a more mature actor. With these fresh photos, he is set to actively pursue his acting career in the second half of this year.

BAA’s CEO, Lim Chae Hong, expressed their commitment to showcasing Nam Da Reum’s new growth to the public. He highlighted that the agency plans to collaborate with international entertainment companies to present a variety of projects, positioning Nam Da Reum as a global artist. Looking ahead, BAA aims to establish a leading global management system in partnership with Nam Da Reum.

In the newly released profile photos, Nam Da Reum, formerly known as a child actor, reveals a distinct aura, moving beyond his previous youthful image to showcase a more mature charm. Check out these photos below-

More about Nam Da Reum

Nam Da Reum made his debut as a child actor in 2009, portraying the younger version of Kim Hyun Joong’s character in Boys Over Flowers. Over the years, he has played younger counterparts of male leads in a range of dramas, including Pinocchio, While You Were Sleeping, Start Up, Six Flying Dragons, Hotel Del Luna, and A Piece of Your Mind, solidifying his status as a prominent child actor.

He also took on leading roles in the K-dramas Beautiful World and The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim. Beautiful World revolves around a happily married couple, Park Moo Jin (Park Hee Soon) and Kang In Ha (Chu Ja Hyun), who are parents to a special boy named Park Sun Ho (Nam Da Reum).

When they receive a shocking phone call informing them that Sun Ho is being rushed to the hospital, they discover that his injuries are the result of school violence. This revelation sets them on a determined quest to seek justice for their son. After his military discharge in August of last year, Nam Da Reum has officially announced his return to the screen for the first time in about a year.

