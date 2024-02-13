Park Hee Soon turns 54: My Name, The Bequeathed and more; a look at legendary actor’s top roles

Park Hee Soon, born on February 13, 1970, is a distinguished South Korean actor renowned for his contributions to the industry. Graduating with a Theater degree from Seoul Institute of the Arts, he honed his craft as a member of the Mokwha Repertory Company from 1990 to 2001. Park ventured into film in 2002, marking the beginning of a prolific career. His breakthrough came with his portrayal of a tough cop in Seven Days in 2007, earning him several Best Supporting Actor awards. He continued to garner acclaim for his performances in notable films such as The Scam (2009) and 1987: When the Day Comes (2017), further solidifying his status as a versatile actor.

In addition to his successful film career, Park Hee Soon has also made significant contributions to television. His performances have garnered him global recognition and established him as one of South Korea's most respected actors. On the occasion of the actor turning 54 here are some of his top roles.

My Name

My Name is a gripping noir drama centered around Yoon Ji Woo, portrayed by Han So Hee, a woman compelled to seek justice for her father's death. Joining an organized crime ring, she embarks on a dangerous journey as an undercover agent within the police force. Ji Woo confronts the challenges of her gender and emotional vulnerabilities while navigating the dangerous underworld. Under the mentorship of Choi Mu Jin, portrayed by Park Hee Soon, Ji Woo undergoes a remarkable transformation from a timid individual to the cunning and determined persona of Oh Hye Jin. Tasked with infiltrating her father's killer's inner circle, she becomes entangled in a web of deceit and danger.

Park Hee Soon delivers a compelling performance as Choi Mu Jin, the strong and formidable leader of Dongcheon, Korea's largest drug ring. With a deep bond forged through friendship with Ji Woo's father, Mu Jin extends his trust to Ji Woo, recognizing the power of her desperation in seeking justice.

The Bequeathed

The Bequeathed follows the journey of Yoon Seo Ha, portrayed by Kim Hyun Joo, who unexpectedly becomes the sole heir to her family's burial ground following the passing of a long-forgotten uncle. However, her inheritance thrusts her into a web of dark secrets and murders.

Here Park Hee Soon takes on the role of Choi Sung Jun, a detective renowned for his sharp investigative skills within the homicide team of Namil Police Station. Intuitively sensing a connection between the series of ominous events plaguing the town and the inheritance of the burial ground, Choi Sung Jun delves deep into the case, determined to uncover the truth behind the mysterious occurrences.

Trolley

In Trolley, the plot revolves around the wife of a National Assembly member Kim Hye Joo (played by Kim Hyun Joo), who lives a seemingly quiet life while harboring a secret from her past. As her concealed truths gradually come to light, the story delves into the ensuing dilemmas she faces.

Park Hee Soon portrays Nam Joong Do, a politician poised to embark on his third term in office. With a gentle yet charismatic demeanor, Nam Joong Do is dedicated to his mission of creating positive change in the world. His journey from a passionate lawyer advocating for the marginalized to a prominent political figure is driven by his unwavering ideals. However, as revelations about his wife, Kim Hye Joo's past emerge, Nam Joong Do finds himself caught in a whirlwind of turmoil, unable to escape the profound impact on his life. Despite his political aspirations, his love for his wife remains steadfast, yet it becomes increasingly challenging to navigate the complexities that unfold.

Beautiful World

Beautiful World narrates the story of Park Moo Jin (played by Park Hee Soon) and Kang In Ha (played by Chu Ja Hyun), a contentedly married couple whose lives are shattered when their son, Park Sun Ho (portrayed by Nam Da Reum), is involved in a severe incident of school violence that leaves him hospitalized. Determined to uncover the truth and seek justice for their son, Park Moo Jin, a high school physics teacher, embarks on an arduous journey despite facing insurmountable challenges. As Sun Ho remains in a coma due to the unjust bullying inflicted upon him, Park Moo Jin spares no effort in his quest for justice, even against overwhelming odds.

Moving

Moving captivates audiences as a superhero action drama, weaving a tale of teenagers gifted with hidden superhuman abilities, alongside their parents harboring undisclosed painful pasts. Unbeknownst to them, they must confront powerful dark forces threatening multiple generations across diverse eras. In this story, Park Hee Soon takes on the role of Kim Deok Yun, a powerful and strong North Korean military officer who sacrifices everything to dutifully execute his orders, even in the face of immense risk.

The exceptional storytelling and performances in Moving were duly recognized at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, where it secured six prestigious accolades including Best Creative, Best Lead Actor, Best Writer, Best Newcomer Actor and Actress, and Best Visual Effects awards.

