THROWBACK: When Stray Kids' Felix and HAN almost had mental breakdown during Chuseok game in 2022

Let's take a delightful stroll down memory lane to Chuseok 2022, when Stray Kids’ Felix and HAN had a truly unforgettable, laugh-out-loud moment during the group's festive celebrations. Decked out in pastel hanboks, the group embraced the traditional Korean harvest festival with typical Stray Kids flair, but things quickly spiraled into hilarious disarray during their Chuseok special content.

The highlight of the evening was Stray Kids' attempt to play Yutnori, a classic Korean board game, with a unique twist: English words were strictly off-limits. The penalty for slipping up? Well, it was a game-changer. As the game unfolded, it became clear just how challenging this restriction was for the members.

The moment of chaos peaked when Lee Know’s team was doing remarkably well. In the heat of the game, Lee Know accidentally said "Okay" while preparing for his turn, and the opposing team erupted in celebration. This blunder was Felix’s (one of the Australian members of Stray Kids) breaking point. The frustration of not being able to use English led Felix to humorously abandon the game rules.

His dramatic outburst, “I’m not gonna play anymore! I can’t do this anymore! No more! I can’t do this anymore!” had fans in stitches. The editors perfectly captured the moment with a playful commentary on Felix’s struggle, revealing his exasperation with the "Korean only" rule.

Advertisement

Watch the complete video here:

But the fun didn’t stop there. The game took another comedic turn when leader Bangchan, who’s Australian, instinctively shouted “Fighting” (or “Hwaiting,” a Korean term for encouragement) to uplift his team. This harmless expression of support turned into another close call with disaster. HAN, brimming with energy and frustration got up to remind his beloved Chan hyung that "Fighting" is indeed an English word. In a fit of both exasperation and amusement, HAN even spelled out the word with exaggerated effort, while the rest of the team, including Bangchan, couldn’t contain their laughter.

This Chuseok game turned out to be a perfect blend of traditional fun and modern chaos, showcasing the genuine camaraderie and humor of Stray Kids. It’s a moment that fans still fondly remember as one of the group's most entertaining and relatable experiences.

ALSO READ: 2024 The Fact Music Awards Day 1 Winners List: BTS' V, Stray Kids, Lim Young Woong, and more take prestigious trophies home