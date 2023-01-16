Taxi Driver 2 FIRST LOOK: Lee Je Hoon debuts new avatar for upcoming second season

The expectations for the return of the high-tension drama were at an all time high when in March 2022, it was revealed that Esom who took on the character of Kang Ha Na, would not be returning for the second instalment following scheduling conflicts with her other projects including shooting for upcoming Netflix K-drama ‘Black Knight’ alongside Kim Woo Bin. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram were confirmed to be reprising their roles The first script reading for ‘Taxi Driver 2’ was scheduled for June 2022 and was followed with shooting across South Korea and overseas.

‘ Taxi Driver ’ first aired in April 2021 and received a formidable response from the masses. Starring Lee Je Hoon , Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung and Esom, the drama was based on the webtoon ‘The Deluxe Taxi’ (Red Cage) by Carlos and Lee Jae Jin, however, it added more edge to the story bringing justice to the live-action. In mid-2022, a few months after the first season completed airing, the plans for a sequel were announced.

Taxi Driver

The story of the K-drama focuses on a man named Kim Do Gi, played by Lee Je Hoon, who used to be a 707th Special Mission Group Captain in the Republic of Korea’s army. After working tirelessly all his life, he begins a job at the Rainbow Taxi Company. An incident where unknown people killed his mother changes the course of his life and he wows to take revenge seeking out the culprits through his new job. He joins hands with Jang Sang Chul, played by Kim Eui Song, who is the CEO of the taxi company as well as the Director of Blue Bird, which is a non-profit body that aims to help victimised people. The old man harbours inherent hate and spite towards criminals and is instead very warm and welcoming to those affected. Pyo Ye Jin joins the squad as a technically skilled hacker after the death of her sister and wows to make a difference. Esom embodied Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor who aims for justice at all costs and figures out the actions of Kim Do Gi and his clan.

Taxi Driver Season 2

‘Taxi Driver 2’ presents multiple possibilities with a happy closure coming in from the first season. While there has been no confirmed plot as of now, it is likely that the Rainbow Taxi Company will begin right where they left off, sans Kang Ha Na, as they continue to help other victims and bring justice while also possibly considering lawful means for their actions. As season 1 showed the presence of their signature pagers, still very much in use, the squad could easily be using their many skills to provide comfort to others like them.

One other change that can be expected is a more emotive side to the action-thriller as characters have developed their emotions in the last 16 episodes. Actor Shin Jae Ha has been confirmed to join the cast as a new driver at the Rainbow Taxi Company. It has raised curiosity if the project will turn bigger than before with more involvement from newcomers.

Season 2 first look

Lee Je Hoon as Kim Do Gi was the heart of the show’s first edition and appears to have taken the ropes once again. The new look at his character is a long-haired, ripped version of the straight-faced revenge-seeker who we were introduced to last time. His body appears to be covered in muscles and sweat, eyes shadowed with long wet hair but filled with passion. On the outside, he appears to be calming but is very well seething with an urge to do more work. Though his torso has hints of bruises, he seems to be working hard in a…prison cell? His inmate uniform hangs on his body loosely. What happened after the end of the show? ‘Taxi Driver 2’ leaves us with more questions than answers and the character of Kim Do Gi takes charge once again.

Check out the first few images of Kim Do Gi in ‘Taxi Driver 2’.