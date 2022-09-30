The Villainess is a Marionette: Cha Eun Woo, Han So Hee and Lee Soo Hyuk dazzle as personas
A new promotional video starring the ASTRO member and the two actors has us excited for more.
Upcoming webtoon ‘The Villainess is a Marionette’ is drawing all the attention from fans as it continues to tease its premiere. Having a gripping storyline is one thing but the creators of this webtoon have managed to raise the stakes by involving some of the most royal looking actors. Starring as ‘personas’, Cha Eun Woo, Han So Hee, and Lee Soo Hyuk are the perfect fit for their roles.
A new video introduces the characters through a making film where the actors can be seen getting ready to embody their majestic forms. ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo stars as the persona of Duke Raffaello Kidrey. Han So Hee is at the centre of the storyline as the calculative Princess Kayena Hill. Meanwhile, also revealed through a poster previously, Lee Soo Hyuk is ready to unleash his devilish charms as the problematic Prince Rezef Hill who challenges his sister who’s trying to run away from him.
Check out the making film.
The trailer only offers a short peek at what awaits as we understand the many sides to this anticipatory story. It follows Princess Kayena who is under the clutches of her brother Rezef and gets treated as his puppet. After escaping from under him, she heads to Duke Kidrey who joins hands with her in a complex and unrelenting battle of power.
A mega dramatic trailer awaits ahead of the episode one release. Set to drop on October 7, the making film teases the grandiose setting of the webtoon.
Are you looking forward to this webtoon?
