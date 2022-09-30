The Villainess is a Marionette: Cha Eun Woo, Han So Hee and Lee Soo Hyuk dazzle as personas

Upcoming webtoon ‘The Villainess is a Marionette’ is drawing all the attention from fans as it continues to tease its premiere. Having a gripping storyline is one thing but the creators of this webtoon have managed to raise the stakes by involving some of the most royal looking actors. Starring as ‘personas’, Cha Eun Woo, Han So Hee, and Lee Soo Hyuk are the perfect fit for their roles.

A new video introduces the characters through a making film where the actors can be seen getting ready to embody their majestic forms. ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo stars as the persona of Duke Raffaello Kidrey. Han So Hee is at the centre of the storyline as the calculative Princess Kayena Hill. Meanwhile, also revealed through a poster previously, Lee Soo Hyuk is ready to unleash his devilish charms as the problematic Prince Rezef Hill who challenges his sister who’s trying to run away from him.