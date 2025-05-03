To Get Her: Why is Ailee's husband Choi Si Hun being linked with Riwon-Hangyul controversy?

To Get Her is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind Korean dating show featuring lesbians. It initially received immense attention for its fresh, inclusive concept; however, controversy marred the positive public reaction to the show. With the situation escalating, the show producers had to postpone it after airing just two episodes. Recently, the controversy took a new angle with TV personality Choi Si Hun being dragged into the Riwon-Hangyul issue, as reported by Chosun Ilbo.

To Get Her participant Hangyul alleged that a fellow contestant, Riwon, gave her an improper offer. She claimed Riwon attempted to arrange a meeting between her and a sponsor in a date set-up. Both girls are currently appearing in a lesbian dating show and thus, Riwon wanting to set Hangyul up with a man seemed disturbing to the fans. Riwon quickly took to social media to clarify her intentions by sharing screenshots of her conversation with Hangyul.

The screenshots mentioned a person holding a leadership position at Billboard Korea and also referenced the CEO of Riwon's influencer agency, though the individual's name was concealed to maintain privacy. As per Riwon, she wanted to help an aspiring artist like Hangyul to build connections in the industry. Despite the name being covered, some online users enhanced the images by increasing brightness and speculated that the person in question was Single's Inferno's Choi Si Hun, the newly-married spouse of singer Ailee.

Following that, fan theories mounted regarding how Choi Si Hun was possibly involved with Riwon. Amid that, a report from media outlet OSEN added fuel to the fire. The article claimed that industry insiders confirmed Choi Si Hoon's involvement in influencer marketing work at Billboard Korea. However, the report refrained from commenting on whether he had any connection to Riwon or Hangyul.

To avoid the issue from escalating any further, Riwon herself decided to speak up. She took to her social media, denying any kind of association with Choi Si Hun.

She wrote, "I work with a separate agency and not the company associated with the person in question. To avoid any further misunderstandings, I have decided to end my involvement with anything that may harm the company or that individual.”

