Ailee and Single’s Inferno’s Choi Si Hun get married in beautiful ceremony attended by industry friends; PICS

Ailee is a beautiful bride, one that we cannot take our eyes off! Getting married to her beloved boyfriend Choi Si Hun today, on April 20, one could see just how cherished she had been, as fellow singers and actor friends made their way to the wedding hall in Gangnam, Seoul.

Advertisement

In photos and videos shared by attendees, the couple can be seen decked out in matching fits, surrounded by a flurry of flowers and love pouring from their own eyes as well as from the others. As previously revealed, Baek Ji Young and Lee Mu Jin were set to be the congratulatory singers for the evening.

Check out Baek Ji Yong singing Candy In My Ears at the marriage below:

Video of the beautiful bride walking down the aisle in a mesmerizing white outfit, complete with a veil, was shared by those in attendance. The groom wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Watch Ailee walk to her fiancé and bow before the guests in a stunning look:

More photos and clips of her dressed in a heart-neckline gown surfaced, taken before the ceremony, with Choi Si Hun suited up in a blue look.

The couple leaned in for their first kiss after a stunning ceremony, captured by their well-wishers in attendance.

Advertisement

Lastly, the couple went the unconventional way with the bride donning a black gown, and the groom emerging in a green-black tweed jacket, for a photogenic moment at their reception.

Ailee, being the live singing Queen she is, did not shy away from dedicating a song to her now-husband, belting out the lyrics to Love on Top, in a breathtaking performance, everyone in the audience cheered on.

Attendees included g.o.d’s Joon Park, Fly to the Sky’s Brian, Mighty Mouth, and actor Go Won Hee, among others. The couple is said to have already registered their marriage in August 2024 and have been spreading their love in the world by appearing together on multiple programs since.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: UNIS makes its own SWICY recipe with sweet and salty ingredients, talks about plans for 2025, and more