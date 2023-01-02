TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SF9, TWICE, NCT 127 and more: January 2023 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

We are in 2023 and we already have some amazing comebacks so let’s take a look at all the comebacks and debuts! From TOMORROW X TOGETHER releasing a new album to TWICE confirmed for a pre-release English single, we have a lot of fun comebacks to look forward to!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER participated in ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 (Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, hereinafter referred to as 'New Year's Rockin’ Eve') and performed a high-quality 'Tomorrow X Together performance'. 'New Year's Rockin’ Eve' is a representative New Year's Eve event in the United States that starts broadcasting on the evening of December 31, the last day of every year, and celebrates the first day of the new year with viewers around the world.

This is the first time TOMORROW X TOGETHER has appeared on "New Year's Rockin’ Eve," and only BTS J-Hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER attended this year's event as K-pop artists. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who appeared on this day with the introduction of 'K-Pop Sensation', performed '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori' and 'Good Boy Gone Bad'. They mesmerized viewers with energetic performances and rich facial expressions, and the audience sang along and responded with passionate cheers.

Starting with the jacket poster on the 21st, SF9 will introduce comeback promotional content in turn. They plan to release a wealth of promotional content until the release date, including a music video teaser for the new song 'Puzzle', a track list poster, and a highlight medley. Among them, mysterious promotional contents such as 'UNIDENTIFIED MESSAGE' and 'PIECE OF EVIDENCE', which will be released on January 2nd 2023, arouse curiosity. In addition, 'CONCEPT FILM’, is highlighted with an underline to raise expectations.

SF9 contains the meaning of completing the scattered pieces (PIECE) like a puzzle through the 12th mini album 'THE PIECE OF9' and advancing to a complete SF9. The seven members of SF9 (Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang Yoo, Hwiyoung, and Chani) will capture fans' attention by presenting the mysterious agent concept in this album.

TWICE:

TWICE took the top spot on several charts in the US, the world's largest music market, and raised their reputation as a 'K-pop representative girl group'. Among them, the global music streaming platform Spotify stood out. In 2022, the number of music plays in the US reached a whopping 289.41 million as of December 15, reaffirming their hot popularity by becoming the K-pop girl group most streamed by local fans in the US this year. Recently, the total cumulative streaming of all music sources registered on Spotify worldwide exceeded 5.5 billion, setting a record and showing off the powerful sound source power.

Celebrating the 7th anniversary of their debut this year, TWICE opened a commemorative exhibition & pop-up store called 'Together 1&2', while conducting a live broadcast on October 20, the day of their debut, to express their gratitude to the fans. “Once is a gift itself to us. The nine members who expressed their affection, saying, “I hope the moments we spent together will be remembered forever,” plan to continue moving forward in 2023 by building a closer bond with fans.

MONSTA X:

MONSTA X will once again show the aspect of a 'growth idol' through their twelfth mini-album 'REASON', which will be released on January 9th. This album contains various genres of music based on the member's participation rate in producing, which is higher than ever before. The members added depth to MONSTA X's unique color with their leading participation by listing their names on 5 out of 6 tracks, from writing lyrics to composing and producing.

January 1

Yerin Baek

Album: Single [New Year]

Title Track & MV: F’in New Year and Big World

Dept

Album: Symphony

21univ.

Title Track: Smiling

Kimdamso

Title Track: Winter Day

January 2

NewJeans

1st Single ‘OMG’

YUGYEOM (GOT7)

Title Track: ‘Ponytail’

Younwho

Title Track: One sip of Love

Album: agap

slchld (Doohyuk)

‘Bayou’

January 3

VIXX

Title Track: ‘Gonna Be Alright’

Shin Youme

Title Track: STAY

January 4

MOONBIN & SANHA (ASTRO)

Album: 3rd Mini Album INCENSE

Nine (OnlyOneOf)

Title Track: beyOnd

January 5

ILY:1

Title Track: Twinkle Twinkle

Album: 1ST MINI ALBUM A Dream Of ILY:1

H1-KEY

Title Track: ‘Rose Blossom’

Album: 1st Mini Album Rose Blossom

January 6

Dept

Title Track: Winter Blossom'(Feat. Ashley Alisha, nobody likes you pat)

Lee Seung Yoon

Title Track: 이승윤 DS Vol.2 비싼 숙취

January 8

HANA

Album: 1ST MINI ALBUM Bla:ze

January 9

MONSTA X

Album: Mini Album ‘REASON’

SF9

Title Track: Puzzle

Album: 12TH MINI ALBUM ‘THE PIECE OF9’

January 16

GOT the beat

Title Track: ‘Stamp On It’

Album: 1st Mini Album Stamp On It

YENA

January 17

cignature

Album: 3rd EP Album ‘My Little Aurora’

January 27

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Album: The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

January 30

NCT127

Album: 4th Album Repackage ‘Ay-Yo’

TBA

TWICE

January 2023: Pre-release English Single

March 2023: 12th Mini Album

ALSO READ: Alchemy of Souls Pt 2 Ep 7-8 Review: Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung fall in love, Hwang Min Hyun retreats

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which comeback are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below.