VANNER makes Billboard debut with 3rd mini album BURN, ranking 32nd on its Top Album Sales chart

South Korean boy group VANNER has reached an exciting milestone with the debut of their third mini-album, BURN, on the Billboard charts. This marks the group’s first-ever Billboard entry, raising anticipation for their rise in the global music market. Released on September 30, 2024, BURN climbed to the 32nd spot on Billboard’s prestigious Top Album Sales chart, solidifying VANNER’s growing influence internationally.

Beyond its impressive position on the Top Album Sales chart, BURN also secured spots across several of Billboard’s prominent lists, with the album ranking 15th on the Emerging Artists chart; the highest position held by any male K-pop artist for the week. BURN also landed 26th on the Current Album Sales chart and placed 14th on the World Albums chart, showing VANNER’s rising prominence among international listeners.

According to Luminate, a music measurement platform known for collecting data on sales, the album reached additional achievements in various categories. BURN took first place on the Top New Artist Albums chart and made notable appearances on other rankings, such as the Internal Album Chart at 13th, the Record Label Independent Current Albums Chart at 5th, and Billboard’s Heatseekers Album Chart at 32nd. These accomplishments show BURN’s wide-reaching impact and VANNER’s ability to captivate fans both in South Korea and beyond.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for Automatic, the title track of BURN, here;

The album’s success is even more significant considering that member Sungkook was absent from this release due to his mandatory military service, which began in May 2024. Despite his absence, VANNER delivered a standout project that resonated with fans around the world.

BURN brings together six tracks: Revolver, Automatic (the title track), New Heights, Blossom, Xcellerate, and Be Together. The physical release came in four distinct versions: Spark Start, Sparkle, Empty, and PLVE, catering to fans eager to collect each edition.

Additionally, BURN also brought VANNER their first-ever music show win on Music Bank with lead track Automatic. Recently, on October 17, KLAP Entertainment, the label managing the group confirmed that member Hyesung is all set to enlist for his mandatory military service on November 4, following the elder Sungkook.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ, Weeekly, VANNER, more K-pop groups CONFIRMED to participate in 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championship