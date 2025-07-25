Resident Alien Will Not Be Renewed for Season 5 on USA Network, Here’s What Showrunner Chris Sheridan Revealed

Resident Alien, the sci-fi show by Chris Sheridan, has been canceled on the USA network amid the ongoing season 4. With the news surfacing on the internet, the fans have been left heartbroken, as they were anticipating one more season of the Alan Tudyk-starring sci-fi comedy.

The series is based on the comic book, which follows an alien who assumes the identity of a small-town doctor.

Previously, it was reported that the show would be axed right after the third season. However, after the makers returned with a new bunch of episodes, the showrunner was aware that the end is near.

The announcement comes as three episodes of Season 4 have yet to be released.

Chris Sheridan reflects of Resident Alien getting canceled

As the showrunner, Chris Sheridan sat down for an interview with TV Insider; he shared that he is proud of the team being able to give a strong closure to the story. Sheridan explained, “I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season.”

He further added, “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

Additionally, Sheridan revealed that season 4 would provide a very satisfying ending to the audience.

He continued to state that the last scene of the show would also keep the door open for the future if the project is ever rebooted.

Meanwhile, the series that was quite loved by the viewers starred Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen and Meredith Garretson.

All seasons of Resident Alien are available to stream on Peacock.

