'Kajol changed saree behind a tree on DDLJ sets and Shah Rukh would change anywhere': Karan Johar

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic movies in Hindi cinema, continuing to entertain audiences even decades after its release. The 1995 film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the main leads.

The shooting for the musical romantic film wasn’t easy for the makers in the 90s. Unlike today, there were no vanity vans for the actors. In fact, Kajol once changed saree behind a tree on the DDLJ sets.

Karan Johar recalls Kajol changing saree behind a tree during DDLJ shoot

In a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, Karan Johar shared his experience of working on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. KJo, who assisted director Aditya Chopra, spoke about the time they were shooting in Switzerland.

The filmmaker recalled that they were a team of 21 people travelling in a bus where the DDLJ director would make impromptu stops to shoot at picturesque locations.

Talking about Kajol, Karan remembered how the actress would change her outfits during the Switzerland shoot. “We used to take Kajol behind a tree and make her wear a saree,” he said.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director added that Shah Rukh Khan would change anywhere for his shoot. He recalled that they didn’t have enough money back then.

When Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol held equipment on the DDLJ set

In the same podcast, Karan Johar also shared that the DDLJ team, including Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, would walk with equipment in hand during the filming of the 1995 classic. This is because there was no additional support back then.

Karan Johar called the experience ‘best learning’ of his life

Karan Johar, who worked on the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for a year, described his experience as the “best learning” of his life. KJo also revealed that he was responsible for maintaining continuity, handling the crowd, arranging costumes for female actors, and purchasing their accessories at a lower cost from a railway station.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked Aditya Chopra's directorial debut in Hindi cinema. It also featured actors such as the late Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, and others. Karan Johar played a brief role as SRK's on-screen friend in the 1995 film.

