Box Office: Fantastic Four takes a mediocre start in India, Opens below Superman & Jurassic World Rebirth

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally been released in cinemas today. The Marvel Studios movie has taken a mediocre start at the box office in India and got heavily dented by the blockbuster performance of bollywood romantic film, Saiyaara.

Fantastic Four debuts with Rs 5.25 crore, opens below Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, The Fantastic Four: First Steps couldn't make it big in India on its opening day. The superhero action movie opened with Rs 5.25 crore net, which is not an expected start for such a well-budgeted MCU film.

The Hollywood movie managed to flirt with Brad Pitt's sports-drama F1 opening day but remained below James Gunn's Superman and Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World: Rebirth. For the record, Superman had taken a decent start of Rs 6.75 crore in India while the Dinosaur movie stormed over Rs 8.25 crore net on its opening day.

Did Saiyaara affect Fantastic Four's Day 1 box office?

The superhero movie faced the wrath of Mohit Suri's sensational blockbuster film, Saiyaara, which is not stopping anytime soon. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer clocked over Rs 18 crore net today on 2nd Friday. The difference between the box office numbers clearly shows how the audience is inclined more towards the holdover release than the new Hollywood movie.

One must note that Saiyaara has also got more showcasing and screen count in Week 2 than its opening week, which eventually affected Fantastic Four's business.

All eyes are now on the weekend growth of the Pedro Pascal movie. If the superhero flick manages to hold well and clocks a decent figure, it might help it in sustaining at the box office for a couple of weeks.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

